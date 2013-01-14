LG OLED TV MICROSITE WINS 2013 iF DESIGN AWARD

SEOUL, Jan.15, 2013 -– LG Electronics (LG) was the recipient of a coveted iF Communication Design Award for its OLED TV microsite –- www.lgoled.tv -– in the digital media category. The highly sought-after industry design award is handed out annually by the iF International Forum Design for products that convey the highest level of design quality, creativity, originality, innovation, cost effectiveness and relevance to the target audience.

“Design is a critical component of our TV business and I’m proud that our digital team has carried this priority over to our online environment,” said Havis Kwon, CEO and President of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG’s OLED TV has received several important design accolades itself, so we felt it essential that our online promotional material should reflect this commitment to aesthetic excellence.”

LG’s winning design presents a visually appealing presentation, highlighting the OLED TV’s superior picture quality and design while also introducing consumers to the meaning of “the ultimate next generation display.” Incorporating a unique upward-scrolling interface, the microsite reveals vibrant images and the OLED TV’s impressive user benefits, among them infinite contrast, absolute motion clarity and paper slim design.

LG’s OLED TV has received many accolades from industry associations and media outlets for both outstanding picture quality and exceptional design since its debut at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show where it was awarded Best of CES. Its exceptional design was also recognized by the influential Industrial Designers Society of America with a coveted International Design Excellence (IDEA) Award. And in Europe, the TV took home an EISA Award from the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

