LG OLED TV RECOGNIZED BY TOP INDUSTRIAL DESIGNERS

LG’s OLED TV Earns Recognition from Leading U.S. Design

Organization for Technological Breakthrough and Design Innovation

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) was honored today by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) for the company’s innovative OLED TV. The IDSA’s International Design Excellence Award (IDEA®), bestowed here today at the ISDA’s international conference, is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world with 19 international design experts from design consultancies, corporations and universities sitting on the jury.

The 55-inch OLED TV from LG made its first public appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in January and is expected to be launched globally by the end of the year. LG’s OLED TV features a 4mm Paper Slim design and a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) casing that reduces the TV’s weight to only 10kg. At the heart of the TV is LG’s unique WRGB technology which uses a white sub-pixel to improve the color output, setting LG’s OLED TV apart from conventional RGB OLED system. The screen delivers an unparalleled viewing experience without distortion or loss of contrast regardless of ambient brightness or viewing angle.

Design was a primary focus in the development of the TV. Aside from providing a total immersion effect, the design team aspired to create a complete package that was authentically beautiful. It was given three different design options -– a versatile floor stand, a floating table stand and a perfect wall mount -– to provide owners with greater interior décor flexibility. This guarantees that the world’s best display will complement any interior space.

In addition to accepting LG’s award, Kun-pyo Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of LG’s Corporate Design Center, delivered a keynote address entitled “Convergence and Platform for Design: Opportunity or Risk?” He highlighted key design trends and placed particular emphasis on the evolution of user-product interactions.

“User-product interactions have now become the primary factor for product designers, and this is what makes LG’s OLED TV so intriguing,” said Lee. “Not only is the technology groundbreaking, it is also designed specifically to enhance the interaction between the viewer and the display. The fact that the TV is attracting so much attention is a testament to LG’s ability to understand consumer trends and capitalize on them.”

Last March, nine LG products were shortlisted for the jury round at IDEA. The judges ultimately awarded a Silver Award to LG’s OLED TV and a Bronze Award to LG’s CINEMA 3D Smart TV, the latter boasting a barely visible bezel and LG’s Magic Motion Remote Control. Another Silver Award was given to one of LG’s concept products to assist the disabled.

