LG OLED TV SELECTED BEST DISPLAY PRODUCT IN EUROPE

SEOUL, Wed. 15, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) was again honored at the European Imaging and Sound Associations (EISA) 2012 Awards, this year winning the European Display Achievement Award for its OLED TV (Models 55EM970V and 55EM975V) and Europe Smart TV Award for its CINEMA 3D Smart TV (Model 55LM960V). The winning products were selected by 50 audio and video magazines from 19 countries in Europe. The EISA Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the home entertainment industry, recognize products that receive the best evaluation in the areas of technology, design and innovation.

“This recognition of LG OLED TV and CINEMA 3D Smart TV by the EISA Award judges demonstrates once again LG’s leadership in the home entertainment market,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Beyond sales, these industry honors are important benchmarks for our engineers and designers who respect the opinions of the industry thought-leaders who make up EISA.”

LG’s OLED TV, the largest and slimmest in the world, delivers The Ultimate Picture Quality with the extraordinary contrast and wide viewing angles which were praised by the EISA judges. With its unique WRGB technology, LG’s OLED TV features 4 Color Pixel and Color Refiner technologies which add a white sub-pixel to the three primary pixels, providing realistic colors that are more comfortable to the eyes from any viewing angle. Its sleek and elegant design with Paper Slim 4mm bezel also delivers a truly immersive viewing experience.

Earlier this year, the LG 55-inch OLED TV was named Best of CES and Best of Show by CNET in recognition of the TV as the best product from the 2,700 companies that participated in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The TV also received the Republic of Korea Presidential Award for Multimedia Technology at the World IT Show in Korea in May.

LG’s 55LM960V CINEMA 3D Smart TV comes with the Magic Remote which features a number of ways to interface with the TV, such as Voice Recognition, Wheel, Magic Gesture and Pointing. What’s more, LG’s Smart TV User Interface (UI) gives users faster and easier access to a wealth of content and apps. Thanks to LG’s Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology, LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV provides noticeably more immersive 3D experience and NANO FULL LED ensures uniform light distribution, detailed local dimming, and picture consistency while displaying vibrant images that are brighter, clearer, and smoother. The 55LM960V also utilizes affordable, comfortable and lightweight glasses which were praised by the EISA committee as “a 3D solution for the whole family.”

# # #