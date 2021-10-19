LG One:Quick, Innovative Communication Solution for New Way of Working

SEOUL, Oct. 19, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of LG One:Quick, a display solution so revolutionary that its arrival brings with it a whole new category. Developed in response to the new ways people work, LG One: Quick has the potential to change and expand how individuals, coworkers and teams communicate in the new reality of remote working. LG One:Quick consists of One:Quick Works (model 55CT5WJ), One:Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) and One:Quick Share (model SC-00DA), a dedicated wireless screen sharing solution.*

One:Quick Works is an advanced 55-inch 4K UHD video conferencing display and all-around productivity tool suitable for a variety of workplace environments such as a conference room. One:Quick Flex with its 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen is designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios across all types of businesses settings. Both models are based on the Windows platform and are compatible with a huge library of video conferencing applications and collaboration tools. Once paired with One:Quick Share, users can easily and quickly connect their laptops wirelessly to compatible LG digital signage products.

One:Quick Works For Maximum Productivity

A welcome addition to any conference space, LG One:Quick Works delivers seamless interactive communication for smooth, productive office meetings. A winner of Red Dot Award 2021, this all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and digital whiteboard. In addition to LG’s built-in video conferencing solution, One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Teams, Webex and Zoom to instantly enhance productivity. The high-gain microphone is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaking. Both the camera and microphone can be easily disabled for maximum privacy and peace of mind.

One:Quick Works also offers easy-to-use management and control features. Ready out-of-the-box and free for the first six months, LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting video conferencing application works seamlessly with One:Quick Works to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and automatically detect who’s speaking on the other end.

One:Quick Flex For Ultimate Versatility

LG One:Quick Flex is designed for a wide variety of business use scenarios such as small group meetings, one-on-one discussions and group presentations but is also an excellent option for hospitals, schools and homes where people may be working, learning or talking to other parties remotely. With a video camera that captures a wide 88-degree field of view, the display rotates to work in both landscape and portrait modes and features a split-view mode for easier multitasking. A microphone and camera, intuitive interface, full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality complete the package. One:Quick Flex can be mounted to a movable stand for easy transport between the shared meeting space to the CEO’s corner office for an important video conference.

One:Quick Share For Wireless Screen Sharing

LG One:Quick Share allows users to effortlessly share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models. After the simple connection process, users can share their PC screen by simply pressing the button on the One:Quick Share USB dongle. Switching the source device is just as easy, with up to four sources able to connect to LG digital signage products simultaneously. And with One:Quick Share, setting adjustments of connected LG signage products such as volume, picture mode and screen brightness can be performed without a remote control.

“As a market leader in developing solutions for businesses, LG always strives to deliver thoughtfully-designed, technologically-advanced products that make work more productive and convenient,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our new One:Quick series is a solution borne out of necessity by a new environment that forced us to think outside the box. By providing our customers with new ways to interact and get things done, we hope they will be able to better balance and enjoy work and life.”

LG’s latest collection of advanced display solution products is designed to deliver an intuitive experience that enhances productivity and collaboration to take office communications to a whole new level of ease and convenience. LG’s One:Quick series will be available starting this month in Korea with key markets in North America, Europe and Asia to follow.

To learn more about LG One:Quick, click here .

# # #