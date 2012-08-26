Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OPENS GAME WORLD FOR CONVENIENT ACCESS TO WIDE RANGE OF SMART TV GAMES

Media Entertainment Solution 27/08/2012

Intuitive Interface, Magic Remote Compatibility and 3D
Makes for Optimal CINEMA TV Gaming Experience

LG OPENS GAME WORLD FOR CONVENIENT ACCESS TO WIDE RANGE OF SMART TV GAMES

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling its new Smart TV game portal, Game World, at IFA 2012 in Berlin. Anticipating a new era of downloadable casual 3D games, LG developed Game World exclusively for its CINEMA 3D Smart TV lineup. The portal provides a user-friendly way to search, purchase, and play game apps -– in both 2D and 3D – through an intuitive interface. Many of the games can be played with LG’s Magic Remote or with any third-party game pad.
“Game World is a wonderful source of games -– especially 3D games –- which are suitable for everyone,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Many popular titles will be available along with games developed exclusively for LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs. By making the most of the capabilities of LG 3D TVs, Game World will allow us to push the boundaries of 3D gaming and expand the market.”
A simplified user experience begins with the main menu, which prominently displays a menu bar listing four categories -– Featured, Top Chart, New and Genre -– for quick access to the contents. The Featured category comprises some of the hottest games available, including games recommended by LG. Top Chart offers the most popular paid as well as freeware games. The New link lists the most recent games available in Game World while the Genre option gives access to game titles in the following categories: action, adventure, arcade, puzzle, RPG, shooter, simulation, sports, and strategy.
The main menu of Game World also provides a tutorial, with manuals and instructions for playing with a Magic Remote or a game pad. The My Games section links users to all previously purchased games and displays a list of the most frequently played games, making it easy to find the next big hit. The titles available on Game World will consist mainly of family-friendly titles, with most titles being compatible with LG Magic Remote’s gestures and movement capabilities and many also playable in 3D.
Game World will be launched globally in the second half of this year.

 

# # #

#2012
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More