LG REVEALS A NEW WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT AT IFA 2011

BERLIN, Sep. 1, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) will be cranking up the 3D excitement at this year’s IFA tradeshow in Berlin with a display centered around its smartest ever 3D Total Solution. With a full 3D ecosystem of CINEMA 3D TVs, projectors, monitors, home theater systems, notebooks and smartphones, the LG 3D World display will tackle the question “How Smart is Your 3D?”

“This year we’re showcasing a full 3D ecosystem that lets customers create and share their own 3D content and then watch it on the most comfortable 3D TVs on the market,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “There is no company today as committed to giving consumers what they want than LG, and our display at this year’s IFA will show how successfully we’re achieving that.”

DO IT ALL IN 3D

LG’s booth this year opens with the 3D Attractor Zone and “DO IT All IN 3D” display, which showcase the full range and excitement of LG’s 3D Total Solution. Using a single pair of glasses across LG full product range, visitors will get their first introduction to LG’s seductively comfortable CINEMA 3D range on a spectacular array of 3D TVs, monitors and more.

LG’s premium TVs, with the wide range of CINEMA 3D TV lineup, boast all the advantages of LG’s CINEMA 3D technology -– lightweight glasses and Flicker-Free certified 3D technology -– to keep the viewing experience comfortable, exciting and free of the eyestrain and headaches that are associated with conventional 3D technologies.

And advanced 2D to 3D conversion feature means viewers can watch all their favourite shows and movies in quality 3D, while 3D Video-on-Demand, one of the new LG Apps, ensures a ready supply of custom-made 3D entertainment.

As the only company that offers 3D on screens as small as a smartphone to as large as a projector, LG will demonstrate in the Do It All In 3D zone how far it has developed the 3D ecosystem. Using the Optimus 3D smartphone, customers can actually create their own 3D content and then watch it on the go or flick it over to a computer or LG TV to see it in gripping wide-screen mode. Nearby, LG’s CINEMA 3D projector, the world’s first polarized glasses type projector to transmit Full HD pictures through a single lens, provides a 3D picture with a diagonal span that comfortably stretches to 200 inches or the full cinematic 3D experience.

True 3D Surround Sound, New Dawn for 3D Gaming

The 3D extravaganza continues with the HX906TX, a groundbreaking new 3D Sound Home Entertainment System that employs technologies including four Upright 3D Speakers and a 360-degree sound reflector to fill up all the space in the room with audio. With advances also including LG’s unique DSP algorithm, the HX906TX captures all the nuances of everyday sound, while also cascading audio downward to place the viewer right in the heart of the action.

In a special gaming section, LG will be demonstrating how its 3D TVs and monitors can bring a whole new dimension to the world of video games. With its Dual Play function, CINEMA 3D TV actually projects two different scenes via the 3D glasses, making it the ultimate platform for two-player games.

Smarter Answers, Entertainment Innovations

Demonstrating the strength of LG’s home entertainment lineup, the Smart TV zone will be showcasing the full array of LG’s highly advanced but enticingly simple Smart TV functions. The Magic Motion Remote Control offers an easy, mouse-like means to access all the TV’s content with just a few clicks, while the Home Dashboard provides an easy gateway to a vast array of Premium Content, LG Apps, Web Browser and more. With Smart Share, viewers can also share and access any content with compatible digital devices such as PCs.

The PZ850 Pentouch TV demonstrates how LG is thinking outside the box in its efforts to make home entertainment even more exciting and relevant. An innovative set combining a touchscreen with all the benefits of a first-class plasma TV, the PZ850 lets users draw directly onto the screen using a special touch pen. With its simple connectivity, the PZ850 also lets users access files such as documents and presentations

from their PC and edit or drag and drop them right on the TV screen. Packed with practical applications, the PZ850 also provides a whole new way for parents to have fun with their children.

Elsewhere, LG will be presenting its ST600 Smart TV Upgrader, which lets users turn their regular digital TVs into Smart TVs -– with the full range of LG Smart TV functions -– via a simple HDMI connection.

Flexible Options with LG’s Innovative Monitor Technology

LG is also building on its new SUPER LED lineup with the E91, E81, IPS5, E41 and E11 monitors. With a thickness of a world record 7.2mm, the E91’s SUPER Slim design complements any home or office environment while offering improved space efficiency and more flexibility. With SUPER+ Resolution, LG’s E81 ensures that pictures are exceptionally crisp and lifelike.

The IPS5’s IPS panels greatly widen the monitor’s viewing angle and deliver exceptionally realistic colors from any position. The E41 uses Dynamic Power Saving technology to achieve a 25 percent reduction in energy consumption over conventional LED monitors without sacrificing picture quality. And the entry-level E11 boasts an ergonomic design and improved energy efficiency.

LG’s culture of innovation again shines through with the D2000, the world’s first commercially available parallax barrier type glasses-free 3D monitor to feature eye tracking technology.

And finally, LG is showing how it’s pushing innovation forward in the home and office environment with the LSM-100 mouse scanner. Replacing the slow, oversized scanners of today’s home offices, the LSM-100 can scan documents as large as A3 size, making scanning simpler than ever before. With a few passes of the mouse, a large document can easily be converted into a Word file with the included OCR software.

