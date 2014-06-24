Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ROLLS OUT WEBOS SDK FOR LG SMART+ TVS

Media Entertainment Solution 25/06/2014

Eagerly Awaited Software Development Kit and
Web Site to Expand Support for webOS TV App Development

LG ROLLS OUT WEBOS SDK FOR LG SMART+ TVS

SEOUL, June 25, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its Software Development Kit (SDK) to help developers create new LG Smart+ TV apps with greater ease and efficiency. A new accompanying website (http://developer.lge.com/webOSTV) will provide developers with access to all the information they need to create high quality webOS TV apps.

 

LG’s SDK simplifies the process for developers to write apps compatible with the company’s Smart+ TVs. With LG Smart+ TV Emulator, developers will be able to set up a virtual webOS TV experience on a PC. The SDK has a developer-friendly user interface and works with standard web technologies, including HTML5, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and JavaScript.

 

The new website contains tech-related documents, development tips, sample apps, design guide, FAQs and developer forum. The Application Programming Interface (API) guide will help developers get started almost immediately without a long orientation process and clear step-by-step explanations are provided for beginners to webOS.

 

“One key reason behind selecting webOS as our next smart TV operating system was because of its history and origins as a developer-friendly platform,” said Dr. Scott Ahn, LG’s Chief Technology Officer. “We feel it’s very important for platform owners such as LG to assist developers in creating apps that are highly maximized for our products. In an industry where there is no single dominant standard, expanding the webOS TV ecosystem is a top priority for LG.”

 

# # #

#2014
