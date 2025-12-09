LG Showcases Advanced LED Solution at South Korea’s Largest Virtual Production Studio

SEOUL, Dec. 9, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced that its dedicated virtual production (VP) LED solution is powering the newly opened “Studio V,” a cutting-edge VP stage located within StudioCube in Daejeon, South Korea. StudioCube is the country’s largest public filming facility, and Studio V now stands as one of the world’s largest volume VP studios, reinforcing Korea’s growing momentum in next-generation content production and strengthening its global presence in the entertainment market.

The opening ceremony, held on December 3 and hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), brought together key government officials, including senior representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Mayor of Daejeon. Their participation signaled national support for initiatives like Studio V that push the boundaries of technological innovation in the creative content sector.

Studio V: A New Benchmark for Large-Scale Virtual Production

Purpose-built for high-end filmmaking and immersive virtual environments, Studio V features a massive J-shaped main large-scale LED walls, which support an installation of up to 8 meters high and 60 meters wide. To accommodate diverse shooting requirements, it also offers a height-adjustable ceiling screen and mobile side walls. The ceiling system includes three independent motorized LED sections capable of vertical movement and tilting.

At the heart of Studio V’s LED volume is LG’s purpose-built VP LED solution (model LBCJ026), engineered to deliver broadcast-ready performance with a 7,680Hz refresh rate and a 1/8 scan structure, minimizing visual artifacts such as flickering to ensure flawless camera capture. It achieves 99.07 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, supports deep blacks and high-end HDR and delivers realistic, high fidelity digital environments. The display’s ultra-lightweight 5.9-kilogram modules feature precision lock systems that enable smooth screen curvature between -5 to +10 degrees.

Supporting the full content-creation workflows, LG’s portfolio also includes LG OLED Pro professional monitors, widely used in production, color grading and post-production for their exceptional color accuracy and consistency.

Collaboration for Production-Ready Performance

To create a fully integrated and production-ready environment, LG worked closely with Brompton Technology, a global leader in LED video processing. Through joint optimization of system architecture, color calibration and real-time rendering performance, the partnership ensured seamless synchronization between LED displays and video processors, enabling Studio V to meet global broadcast standards and integrate smoothly with industry-standard production equipment.

Beyond technical excellence, LED-based VP offers substantial environmental and operational benefits. By replacing large-scale physical sets with real-time 3D environments, the technology dramatically reduces material waste and carbon emissions while offering on-set advantages such as real-time visualization and faster, more efficient shooting schedules.

Driving the Future of Immersive Content Creation

LG continues to strengthen its leadership in VP technology by combining decades of display innovation with hands-on production experience. At the company’s North American headquarters in New Jersey, LG operates its own VP studio equipped with the LG MAGNIT micro LED display, producing commercial content in collaboration with its global in-house creative agency, HSAD. This direct engagement with real-world production workflows provides valuable insight that fuels continuous refinement of LG’s VP technology.

“Virtual production is reshaping the future of content creation, and LG is committed to driving this shift,” said Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Studio V offers a world-class environment that sets a new benchmark for immersive production, enabling K-content to expand its reach and impact on a truly global scale. We will continue to invest in sustainable innovation and collaborative partnerships that elevate production efficiency and empower creators everywhere.”

