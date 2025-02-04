LG Showcases Digital Signage Solutions Tailored for Diverse B2B Sectors at ISE 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 4, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest digital signage innovations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7. LG’s exhibition booth, themed “Customized Solutions, Optimized Growth,” features dedicated zones for business sectors including retail, corporate, education, transportation and hospitality. The tailored display solutions on show leverage the company’s state-of-the-art technologies to meet the diverse needs of B2B clients and enhance and expand the customer experience.

Presenting Elevated Visual-spatial Experiences with LG’s AI-powered Kinetic LED

LG is set to capture the attention of ISE visitors with its gigantic “shape-shifting” Kinetic LED display. Installed at the entrance of the company’s exhibition booth, the Kinetic LED employs cutting-edge AI technology to enthrall, entertain and amaze. The impressive screen, composed of 88 connected LED panels, measures 7,180 x 4,090 millimeters. Combining LEDs and mirrors, the cube-shaped modules that make up the Kinetic LED can rotate 360 degrees horizontally to create dynamic and mesmerizing movements.

Visitors to LG’s booth can also enjoy an AI-powered “image transformation” experience with the Kinetic LED. After they’ve taken a photo with their smartphone and uploaded it via scanning the provided QR code, their picture is transformed by LG’s generative AI into a Pop Art-style image, which is then displayed on the Kinetic LED. This fun, interactive feature, developed by LG and its Kinetic solution partner, Easywith, serves as an engaging advertising solution that invites direct participation from audiences.

In addition to the captivating Kinetic LED, LG is showcasing a wide range of advanced technologies developed in collaboration with its domestic (South Korean) and global partners. Among LG’s key partners are Triplet, an AI-driven customer behavior analytics company; Kokomo 24/7, a firm specializing in school access management and emergency response solutions; and companies such as Megapixel VR, Mo-Sys Engineering and Brompton Technology – industry leaders in the areas of broadcast equipment and virtual production. LG is also teaming up with corporate video conferencing solutions providers Logitech, Cisco and Crestron, and signage-specific content management solutions provider, BrightSign, to demonstrate the latest innovations in collaboration technology.

Upgraded LG MAGNIT Micro LED Displays to Meet Growing B2B Demand for Ultra-High-Definition Screen Solutions

LG has upgraded its acclaimed LG MAGNIT micro LED displays to improve ease of installation, content compatibility and energy efficiency. Thanks to a new design, installers can now adjust the spaces between LED modules from the front of the display; a task that could only be performed from the rear on previous models. Additionally, compatibility with content controllers has been enhanced to ensure optimal colors and image quality, while standby power consumption has been reduced by up to 98 percent compared to earlier models, significantly improving overall energy efficiency. LG’s latest innovations in micro LED technology, including the newest MAGNIT solutions, can be found in the dedicated LED Tech Zone.

Introducing LG’s High-Brightness Outdoor Signage with Anti-Discoloration™

At ISE 2025, LG is debuting its high-brightness outdoor signage solutions featuring the company’s own Anti-Discoloration™ technology. On show to the public for the first time, this advanced tech helps to protect LG’s high-brightness signage for outdoor spaces against the negative impacts of screen-yellowing – a common issue caused by prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

In 2024, LG’s Anti-Discoloration technology became the first solution of its kind to receive verification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the globally respected standards and testing organization. To highlight its impressive lineup of customized displays with yellowing-resistant tech, LG has set up a number of simulated outdoor environments within its ISE booth, such as a bus stop, sports stadium and a drive-thru restaurant.

Comprehensive Display Solutions for Retail: From Customizable Kiosks to Fire-Safe Digital Signages with Flame-Resistant Casing

In the Retail Zone of LG’s ISE booth, visitors can explore a comprehensive selection of solutions tailored for retail environments. The display includes LG’s versatile and easy-to-install second-generation modular kiosks, as well as three digital signage models (US5P, UV5N and UP5Q) that feature outer casings certified to meet stringent international fire safety standards (BS476 in the UK and EN13501-1 in the EU).*

LG’s booth also features the full lineup of LG CreateBoard solutions tailored for both educational and corporate settings. The lineup consists of three models: LG CreateBoard Pro, LG CreateBoard and LG CreateBoard Core, each designed to cater to a variety of user requirements. The LG CreateBoard Pro stands out as the premium model, offering advanced features for enhanced performance, while the LG CreateBoard Core delivers essential functionality in a cost-effective package.

Additionally, LG is putting the spotlight on LG Business Cloud, an online platform enabling the convenient, centralized management and operation of the company’s commercial displays. Collectively, the innovations on display at ISE 2025 emphasize LG’s commitment to technological excellence and its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses and enhance user experiences.

“LG is committed to providing commercial display solutions tailored to the specific needs of diverse business environments,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “As a leader in the B2B market, our goal is to deliver innovative solutions that elevate the value of commercial, public and educational spaces, while also enabling transformative customer experiences and supporting the growth and success of our clients.”

* Tested for flame spread and fire resistance by global testing organizations SGS and TÜV Rheinland, with certifications covering a total of 22 LG digital signage models.