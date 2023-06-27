LG Showcases First Hotel TVs With Apple AirPlay at HITEC 2023

SEOUL, June 27, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its new hospitality display solutions in Toronto, Canada, this week at HITEC 2023, the world’s premier hospitality technology tradeshow. From Transparent OLED Signage and Micro LED displays to interactive digital boards and content management solutions, LG is demonstrating a broad range of powerful display technologies and solutions designed to improve guest experiences in hotel rooms, lobbies, meeting spaces and restaurants.

LG is introducing the world’s first commercial television sets to feature Apple AirPlay technology support for hotels, offering guests a seamless and secure way to share content from their iPhone or iPad to their guest room TV. Hotel guests will connect iPhone or iPad securely to LG smart hotel TV by simply scanning a unique QR code. With no logins or passwords to remember and no separate app to download, this will be the simplest way for a hotel to enable guests to access their personal entertainment apps and accounts on the big screen in their room.

Hotel operators will be able to start offering AirPlay capability on LG smart hotel TVs later this year. AirPlay capability will be available on 2023 LG smart hotel TVs and on recent years’ models as well.

Visitors can also see how LG’s commercial display solutions enable a diverse range of experiences and capabilities for specific hospitality scenarios. Starting in the Lobby zone, a 65-inch 4K display shows how hotels can integrate digital art canvases and live content provided by Blackdove and Apollo, a digital art subscription service and LG partner. Located next to this is LG’s cutting-edge Transparent LED Film, which can be applied to glass surface, including windows.

In the Reception zone, visitors can experience the “wow factor” and power of LG’s 136-inch, 1.5mm pixel pitch All-in-One LED display, an innovation that includes an embedded controller, an on-board speaker and optional rolling floor stand. The 55-inch LG Transparent OLED Signage, a solution that delivers outstanding picture quality and high transparency, entices HITEC attendees with captivating digital media art.

In the Meeting Room Solutions zone, visitors have the opportunity to explore LG’s displays for meeting rooms, with options to suit spaces of various sizes and a range of different user needs. Among these are an impressive lineup of solutions well-suited for use in conference rooms, including the 163-inch, 1.8mm pixel pitch All-in-One LED display, products from the LG One:Quick series and 43- and 55-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) screens. Visitors can also check out LG CreateBoard, a 75-inch interactive digital board boasting 40-point multi-touch functionality, 4K resolution and convenient screen sharing via the LG CreateBoard Share application.

Next is the Smart Room, which offers glimpse into the digitalized room technologies, including a 55-inch LG Smart TV, smart blinds and smart lights. Along with these, visitors can experience Pro:Centric, LG’s content management solution for hospitality environments.

The Suite Room zone introduces LG’s premium 97-inch OLED display, while the Presidential Suite zone impresses with the 136-inch, 0.78mm pixel pitch LG MAGNIT, which provides deep blacks, vivid colors and incredible contrast for immersive viewing experiences.

“The LG solutions highlighted at HITEC 2023 offer hoteliers an array of options to suit multiple needs and spaces,” Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG is committed to developing innovative hotel display solutions in collaboration with professional companies, with the aim of delivering excellent entertainment experiences that make guests feel right at home.”

Visitors to HITEC, the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference, can explore LG’s booth (#1809) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more information about LG’s hospitality-focused products shown at HITEC 2023, visit ​​ here .

