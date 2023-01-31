LG Showcases Latest Display Solutions Under Theme of “Life, Be Bloomed” at ISE 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its cutting-edge digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023, which opens today in Barcelona, Spain. The company’s full range of display solutions – including Micro LED displays, Transparent OLED Signage and LED displays – is exhibited across a number of digitalized spaces demonstrating use cases and applications for different industries, including retail, corporate, education and hospitality.

Adopting the theme of Life, Be Bloomed for this year’s ISE, LG is presenting innovative display solutions that offer a world of possibilities and the power to make life better, each and every day. Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to experience solutions created to foster better business communications, solutions that deliver clear visibility and integrate seamlessly in various commercial environments as well as solutions that can convey the emotion and dynamism of stunning digital artworks in a whole new way.

The massive 272-inch LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED (model LSAB007) is making its debut at ISE with a truly jaw-dropping display, both in scale and in picture quality. The enormous Micro LED leverages millions of self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels to create images of exceptional vibrancy and depth, while its 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320) delivers razor-sharp detail.

LG MAGNIT 8K offers impressive color consistency and a wide viewing angle. This remarkable display solution will mesmerize visitors to the company’s booth, enthralling them with exclusive 8K footage that captures the beauty and majesty of the natural world. With its huge size and superb picture quality, LG MAGNIT is an excellent solution for showcasing media art in public spaces, and for use in building control rooms, boardrooms as well as corporate and hotel lobbies.

Another spectacular sight for visitors, LG’s 8K Micro LED synchronizes with 56 Transparent OLED Signage (model 55EW5G-V) displays, covering both sides of the LG exhibition hall’s entrance to create an incredibly immersive media art experience. The captivating display setup transports visitors into a world of color and wonder – a world brought to life by the company’s cutting-edge display technologies.

At ISE 2023, LG is also showcasing its solutions for virtual production studios for the very first time. A virtual production studio allows content creators to shoot live-action footage against a fully digital backdrop, which is made by displaying virtual scenery on a series of seamlessly connected LED screens. LG and its professional partners, including Mo-Sys and ARRI, will be showing visitors how a virtual production studio works – and how it can be used for entertainment applications, such as film and TV, and for corporate in-house broadcasting – and introducing LG’s LED displays and related solutions.

At the center of LG’s booth is the eye-catching Floating CUBE LED, an LED sculpture that creatively combines four 2K LED displays (model LSCB012). Based on Tensegrity, a structural principle of tensional integrity, the CUBE presents strikingly three-dimensional anamorphic digital art that moves and flows across the displays’ surfaces. LG’s fine-pitch LED displays provide lifelike picture quality, while the seamless 90-degree corner design of the CUBE installation enhances the sense that one is looking at real, 3D objects inside an actual, physical space.

Additionally, LG is introducing its new digital learning solution, LG CreateBoard (model TR3DK), at ISE 2023. An Interactive Digital Board designed to engage, inform and inspire students, and encourage greater collaboration, the new model provides LG CreateBoard Lab for content creating and writing as well as LG CreateBoard Share for wireless content and screen sharing. Also on show is LG ConnectedCare DMS, a cloud-based device management solution for schools and other learning environments that enables the remote management of multiple displays.

As part of its comprehensive exhibit, LG is presenting convenient cloud-based management solutions tailored to the needs of diverse industries; including retail, corporate, education and hospitality. LG Pro:Cloud is a cloud platform for accessing LG’s content management solutions (CMS) including Pro:Centric Cloud (hospitality) and SuperSign Cloud, while LG ConnectedCare is a remote management solution that makes it possible to monitor signages, check energy usage and adjust display brightness via the integrated Energy Dashboard.1

Also on full display at ISE 2023 is LG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Embracing the company’s Better Life for All vision, the latest B2B solutions from LG offer energy efficiency, reduced resource consumption, increased recyclability and enhanced accessibility.2 In the ESG zone, visitors can explore innovations such as cloud-based smart energy management solutions that help reduce power consumption and 4K UHD signage (model UL3J-EP), featuring components partially made from recycled plastic, and check out the LG Kiosk, which promotes digital inclusion with a tactile keypad for the visually impaired.

“At ISE 2023, LG is demonstrating how its display solutions can add value in practically any commercial sector or area of your life you care to name,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Far more than just screens for presenting content, our display solutions can help you connect, create, communicate and collaborate – expanding and digitalizing your daily experience in a host of convenient, new ways.”

Visitors to ISE 2023 can find LG’s booth in Hall 3 (Stand 3K 200) of Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via conference center. To learn more about LG’s digital signage solutions at ISE 2023, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/ise2023.

# # #

1 Energy Dashboard will be released in 2023.

2 www.lg-informationdisplay.com/support/esg.