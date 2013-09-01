LG SHOWCASES LATEST OLED MASTERPIECE AT IFA 2013

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its newest OLED product, GALLERY OLED TV (Model 55EA8800) at IFA 2013 in Berlin, Germany. A stylish addition to the company’s next generation TV lineup, the new model features an elegantly understated frame that incorporates the powerful yet unobtrusive Canvas Speaker. The unique design and impressive audio capabilities of the GALLERY OLED TV complement LG’s industry leading OLED TV lineup. As the first wall-mountable 55-inch OLED TV ever produced, the GALLERY OLED TV is an eye-catching statement of LG’s excellence in television technology and design.

“Our GALLERY OLED TV comprises the perfect blend of subtle beauty, unmatched picture quality and immersive sound,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Challenging the status quo, this beautifully designed and engineered product is a clear example of our ability to think beyond the ordinary and provide consumers with a differentiated experience.”

Stylish Picture Frame with Canvas Speakers

Like a priceless painting, the 55EA8800’s stunning 55-inch screen is bordered by an aesthetically pleasing frame. More than just an attractive design detail, the frame conceals a 2.2 channel sound system that features LG’s new Canvas Speakers. Cleverly disguised within a faux art mat, the forward-facing Canvas Speakers enhance the viewing experience with rich, full-bodied audio. In keeping with the artistic theme, Gallery Mode enables the user to view high-resolution digital images of paintings by legendary artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin. Gallery Mode also makes it possible to watch a slide show of one’s favorite personal or family photos.

Ultimate Picture Quality

Earlier this year, LG captured the attention of consumers, the media and the home entertainment industry by being the first company to commercially launch both the 55-inch OLED TV and the 55-inch CURVED OLED TV. The company’s groundbreaking OLED TVs employ proprietary WRGB technology, which incorporates an additional white sub-pixel, guaranteeing the sharpest, most lifelike images. LG’s incredibly slim and lightweight OLED TVs offer an impressively wide viewing angle, ensuring perfect picture quality regardless of the viewer’s position.

GALLERY OLED TV will be launched this month in Germany with other markets to follow.

Visitors to IFA will be able to experience the GALLERY OLED TV firsthand at the LG Electronics stand in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin.



