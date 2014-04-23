LG SOUNDPLATE, POWERFUL ALL-IN-ONE HOME ENTERTAINMENT SOLUTION

SEOUL, Apr. 24, 2014 — LG Electronics’ (LG) most advanced audio system for flat screen TVs, SoundPlate model LAB540, is set to roll out globally starting in May. Optimized for a superior home entertainment experience, the new device creates a rich audio environment via its 4.1 channels and 320W of audio power and wireless subwoofer. The LAB540 also features Blu-ray playback, Smart TV functionality and a host of convenient connectivity options such as Bluetooth and HDMI. With its ultra-low 39.5mm profile design, LG’s newest SoundPlate is the ideal companion for flat screen TVs with screens ranging from 32 to 55 inches.

“Superb sound is just a small part of what the SoundPlate offers,” said Byung-hoon Min, senior vice president of the LG Home Entertainment Company audio-video division. “This comprehensive system also delivers Smart TV and Blu-ray functionality with sleek styling and space-saving convenience. LG SoundPlate’s refined aesthetics will complement any interior and augment the slender design of today’s advanced TVs.”

With its 4.1-channel, 320W audio output, the LAB540 pumps rich and clear sound in multiple directions to deliver a breathtaking auditory experience. Equipped with a 3D Surround Processor, the slim SoundPlate creates an incredibly authentic and natural environment of sound that heightens the listener’s sense of immersion. It also offers three optimized modes —Standard, Music and Cinema— that can be accessed with a simple push of a button for more personalized sound.

The LAB540 transforms an ordinary flat screen TV into a true entertainment hub with its built-in 3D Blu-ray player, LG Smart TV functionality and convenient wireless connectivity options. The inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enables wireless streaming of digital music from any smartphone or tablet. The SoundPlate’s wireless subwoofer means listening enjoyment without the distraction of unsightly cables.

With the ability to stream audio to any smartphone using the SoundPlate’s wireless capabilities, Private Sound Mode 2.0 is the perfect solution for enjoying content through earphones without disturbing others. What’s more, the LG AV Remote app makes it possible to control anentire home entertainment system with any smartphone or tablet.

LAB540 will be available in key European markets starting in May followed by countries in North America, South America, Asia and the rest of the world soon after.

# # #