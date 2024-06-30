LG Strengthens Wireless OLED Leadership With the New LG OLED evo M4

SEOUL, July 1, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to begin the global rollout of its new OLED evo M4 series TV with the accompanying Zero Connect Box that provides wireless connectivity between the TV and the receiver. The company is presenting the new model in 65 inches, in addition to the 77, 83 and 97 inches; the M series offers to accommodate the personal preferences and living spaces of as many customers as possible. Powered by the cutting-edge LG α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor, the OLED M4 delivers superior home entertainment experiences while its proprietary wireless-transmission technology unlocks new possibilities in living-space curation.

LG’s OLED evo M4 is the first-ever TV with the ability to display wirelessly transmitted video and audio at 4K 144Hz.* The Zero Connect Box sends signals to the TV’s self-lit OLED screen without any direct wire connections, as there are no cables between the two devices to disconnect and reconnect.

Thanks to its wireless transfer capability, the Zero Connect Box can be placed almost anywhere in the room, letting users enjoy the flexibility to arrange their living space however they want to. Bringing numerous new possibilities to the art of ‘interior curation,’ the Zero Connect Box also enables users to effortlessly move the screen, or the Zero Connect Box itself, whenever necessary.

An additional benefit with the Zero Connect Box is that it becomes a simple solution to achieving a clean, clutter-free living space. Users no longer have to think up creative ways to hide or tolerate the usual tangle of cables around the TV.

Meanwhile, in addition to wireless connectivity, the LG OLED M4 boasts spectacular picture quality with its stunning self-lit screen and the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor. Designed exclusively for use in LG’s award-winning OLED TVs, this processor leverages three decades of AI innovations, providing personalized experiences tailored to user preferences and habits.

The M4’s faster AI processing speeds, along with its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), elevate it to the status of the ultimate gaming TV. Supporting 4K content at a blazing 144Hz, it delivers fluid gameplay and lifelike visuals. LG’s powerful processor, combined with the state-of-the-art OLED display, takes gaming enjoyment to the next level.

LG’s OLED M4 series TV with the Zero Connect Box will be rolling out in major markets worldwide from July 1.

# # #

* LG 2024 OLED M4 series TVs up to 83 inches (screen size) provide support for 4K@144Hz. The 97-inch OLED M4 supports 4K@120Hz.