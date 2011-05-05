LG SUPER LED IPS MONITORS TAKE TOP TIPA AWARDS

With Strikingly Realistic Color and Picture Quality, LG Monitors Named

“Best Entry Level Photo Monitor” at Prestigious Imaging Awards

SEOUL, May 6, 2011 –– LG Electronics (LG) announced today that two SUPER LEDTM IPS (In-plane Switching) Monitors have been named “Best Entry Level Photo Monitor” at the 2011 Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) Awards in Istanbul last month.

According to TIPA, LG’s IPS231 and IPS236 monitors were recognized for their precise color rending capability and wide viewing angle thanks to a combination of fast LED backlighting and state-of-the-art IPS panel technology in addition to their affordability. These features are highly appreciated by amateurs and enthusiasts alike, allowing them to enjoy the full quality of the video and photo image displayed on the screen.

“LG has been a pioneer in the development of IPS panels so it’s especially gratifying to be rewarded for work we always knew was industry-leading,” said Si-hwan Park, Vice President of Monitor Division, LG Home Entertainment Company. “We’re confident that LED LCD monitor technology is the next big thing in monitors and we’re grateful for this recognition of our efforts.”