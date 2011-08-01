LG TAKES 3D TVS TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH NANO FULL BACKLIT LED, SMARTER FUNCTIONS

Next Generation CINEMA 3D TVs from LG get Smarter with

Instant Connectivity, Superior Picture Quality

SEOUL, Aug. 2, 2011 -– Today in Seoul, Korea, LG Electronics (LG) took the wraps off its newest development in home entertainment, the LW980S. The LW980S is a topof-the-class TV that combines LG’s advanced CINEMA 3D technology, Smart TV functions and NANO FULL LED all in one sleek package.

“The LW980S is the crown jewel of TVs as it includes the most advanced technologies and features we’ve developed at LG over the years,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “We’ve set a new benchmark in connectivity, picture quality and sheer viewing enjoyment.”

Addressing one of the big sticking points of conventional 3D TVs, the LW980S comes with comfortable, lightweight glasses that don’t need to be recharged and are easily replaceable. The LW980S tackles the thorny issue of not enough content with a proprietary 2D to 3D conversion technology that guarantees a ready supply of shows and movies in high quality 3D.

CINEMA 3D, the world’s first 3D display technology to receive “Flicker-Free” certification from TÜV and Intertek, two of Europe’s most reputable testing agencies, means that viewers no longer have to worry about the dizziness or disorientation they might experience watching other 3D TVs. Also, Wide Viewing Angle ensures they can watch the TV from practically any position in front of the TV, whether sitting, leaning back or lying down. Together with the affordable glasses, this makes the LW980S perfect for watching in larger groups.

And with 3D Video-on-Demand – available through LG Apps – viewers will never be short of exciting, top-quality content to watch at home. Using the Magic Motion Remote Control, LW980S users get access to all the Premium Content they could want with just a couple of clicks on the mouse-like control. Moreover, Smart Share makes it a cinch to share content between the user’s TV, mobile phone and other digital devices.

The LW980S’s viewing experience is further enhanced by LG’s unique NANO FULL LED lighting technology. Via an extremely thin film printed with minuscule dots, NANO FULL LED disperses light more evenly across the screen, to create brighter, clearer and smoother pictures. TruMotion 400Hz ensures those pictures stay silky smooth, no matter how fast the action.

LG’s LW980S will be shown to international audiences for the first time at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA Berlin), the global trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances taking place from September 2-7 in Germany.

# # #