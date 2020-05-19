Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG to Further Diversify tv Production For a More Efficient, Global Footprint

Media Entertainment Solution 19/05/2020

Two Lines from Gumi, Korea to be Relocated to
New Asia Hub Indonesia, Increasing Capacity by 50 Percent

LG’s facility in Indonesia with some laborers working in the assembly line.

SEOUL, May 20, 2020 — At a time when many other manufacturers are cutting back, LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its TV business with an eye on further diversifying its production footprint and stepping up capacity. The key component of this strategy will be LG’s Cibitung facility in Indonesia which will become the company’s new regional hub, taking over two of the six production lines currently running at in Gumi, South Korea. The move is expected to boost the efficiency of LG’s TV manufacturing across the globe, with Gumi maintaining its status as the control tower and taking on more work for LG’s other growing businesses.

 

The move is part of a larger picture to realign LG’s production strategy to be more closely aligned with shifting demand. Increasing capacity at the Indonesian site will allow LG to better supply consumers in Asia and Australia. The greater European market will continue to be supplied by the Mlawa plant in Poland while Reynosa and Mexicali in Mexico will be the primary source of TVs for LG in North America.

 

Established in 1995, the Cibitung facility will be upgraded with advanced automation across all production processes including assembly, quality inspection and product packaging to produce TVs, monitors and digital signage products. With the expansion and upgrade, LG Cibitung will increase its annual capacity by up to 50 percent.

 

LG Gumi’s role as the control center for LG’s TV and related display businesses worldwide will become even more important as it focuses on the manufacture of high-tech displays such as LG’s ultra-premium TVs and medical monitors. Gumi will be the center of research and the testing ground for more efficient manufacturing processes.

 

# # #

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Announces “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” Certification Program for Controllers
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Announces “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” Certification Program for Controllers

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils the Wallpaper TV: The World’s Thinnest, True Wireless OLED TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Unveils the Wallpaper TV: The World’s Thinnest, True Wireless OLED TV

Learn More
LG Electronics Introduces 2026 LG gram Lineup Elevated by Aerominum
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Introduces 2026 LG gram Lineup Elevated by Aerominum

Learn More