LG TO INTRODUCE 2013 SET-TOP BOX LINEUP AT INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CONVENTION

AMSTERDAM, Sep. 13, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG), one of South Korea’s largest set-top box providers, will display its comprehensive lineup of set-top boxes (STB) at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), Europe’s largest annual broadcast industry trade show. LG will exhibit a total of 12 set-top box offerings, including its ULTRA HD STB and Smart Box based on the Android platform, at the five-day event.

“LG has been aggressive expanding its set-top box capabilities since launching the world’s first H.264 AVC based HD set-top box in the United States in 2005,” said Suk-ho Noh, executive director of the Media Business Division at LG Electronics. “The IBC is an excellent opportunity for us to forge new relationships and demonstrate how our expertise in TVs can benefit customers of our set-top boxes. Our STBs all feature LG’s easy-to-use Smart TV platform, guaranteeing incredible convenience and access to an abundance of content and sharing options.”

The groundbreaking technological advancements that led to the successful development of LG’s ULTRA HD TVs have also been incorporated in the ULTRA HD set-top box, enabling users to enjoy ULTRA HD content in their living rooms. This impressive new STB has a built-in 60p High Efficiency Video Compression (HEVC) decoder that reduces bandwidth requirements by more than 50 percent. Its compatibility with large-scale commercial displays, such as video walls and virtual windows, makes it an ideal solution for B2B customers. Additionally, access to the convenient home networking service makes it possible to share and display content via DLNA, Wi-Fi and MoCA®(Multimedia over Coax Alliance).

LG introduced the world’s first Android TV set-top boxin October last year and is currently the only manufacturer to have passed Google’s strict Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) evaluation process. LG’s Android-powered STB provides users with all the benefits of the Android TV platform such as Google Services, Google Play, Google Search and the Chrome web browser. It is also capable of receiving terrestrial broadcast transmissions and offers integrated Smart TV services such as IPTV, HD Channel (VoD service), Second TV, Phone to TV and Easy File Sharing via a built-in networking solution.

LG’s STB lineup will be on display at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam from September 13 to 17 and available in Europe starting next month with other markets to follow.

# # #