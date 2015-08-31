LG TO OFFER FREE VALUE PACK UPGRADE TO webOS 1.0 SMART TV OWNERS

SEOUL, Sep. 1, 2015 — Owners of LG Electronics’ (LG) webOS 1.0 Smart TV owners will receive a free Value Pack Upgrade which include four main features of the latest webOS 2.0 platform. Upgraded LG webOS TVs will receive My Channels, Quick Setting, Input Picker and Live Menu, improving the user experience with a more intuitive layout, convenient shortcuts, quicker boot-up time and faster response when switching between applications.

My Channels allows users to place their favorite Live TV Channels or Set-top Box Channels on the Launcher Bar for more convenient access. Quick Settings lets viewers adjust their webOS TVs without interrupting the program they are watching and Input Picker allows connected devices to be recognized instantly for immediate use. The upgrade also improves the UI (User Interface) of Live Menu for easier and more intuitive searching of content.

“LG is dedicated to providing the best user experience for the life of our smart TVs,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and Monitor Division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “A free upgrade of this scale is unprecedented in the smart TV industry and we’re proud to be setting a new standard for smart TV ownership.”

The upgrade for webOS 1.0 will begin rolling out starting September 21. Owners of webOS 1.0 TVs who have the automatic update option enabled will receive the upgrade automatically. If automatic update is not enabled, users will receive a pop-up message on their screen to guide them through the easy upgrade process, step by step.

Visitors to IFA 2015 can experience the Value Pack Upgrade for themselves at LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9.

