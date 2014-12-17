Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TO SHOWCASE MORE INTUITIVE WEBOS 2.0 SMART TV PLATFORM AT CES 2015

Media Entertainment Solution 18/12/2014

With Over 5 Million webOS TVs in Family Living Rooms,
webOS 2.0 Offers Even More Simplicity and Expanded 4K Content

LG TO SHOWCASE MORE INTUITIVE WEBOS 2.0 SMART TV PLATFORM AT CES 2015

SEOUL, Dec. 18, 2014 ― At the 2015 International CES® from Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling an impressive TV lineup featuring the company’s newest webOS 2.0 Smart TV platform. LG’s webOS 2.0 is specifically designed to enhance the key features found in the current generation of Smart TVs, resulting in an outstanding user experience unmatched by any competing system. What’s more, LG is working with content providers such as Amazon and Netflix to ensure that LG TV owners are guaranteed a wide range of viewing options in brilliant 4K resolution.

 

Initially designed to “Make TV Simple Again”, webOS TV was originally developed to address the growing frustration with overly complex smart TVs. With a focus on three overarching features ― Simple ConnectionSimple Switching and Simple Discovery ― webOS made navigating today’s state-of-the-art TV systems easier than ever. Consumers embraced LG’s efforts with webOS Smart TVs topping 1 million mark in unit sales in the first two months after its introduction earlier this year and recording more than 5 million unit sales within eight months.

 

LG’s webOS 2.0 takes simplicity and convenience to a whole new level even while managing more content options than ever before. webOS 2.0 offers a long list of improvements and impressive features. Boot time has been reduced by up to 60 percent and accessing content has been made significantly smoother and faster. When switching from the Smart TV Home Screen to YouTube, for example, users will see an improvement in loading time of up to 70 percent.

 

Also new to webOS 2.0 is My Channels, which allows users to customize their favorite live TV channels or set-top box channels on the Launcher Bar for greater convenience. Quick Settings lets viewers adjust their TV without interrupting the program they’re watching and Input Picker allows connected devices to be recognized instantly for immediate use.

 

Through partnerships with major content providers, webOS TV owners can access a huge selection of Ultra HD content via services such as Amazon and Netflix. LG webOS-enabled Smart TVs have access to 4K resolution content on Netflix, including highly-rated programs such as House of Cards and Marco Polo in 2015. Ultra HD content on Amazon includes movies such as After EarthElysiumThe Amazing Spider Man 2 and The Da Vinci Code.

 

“With the newest features introduced in webOS 2.0, the overall user experience has become even simpler, easier and more intuitive,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “The webOS platform is a great example of our commitment to taking a leadership role in the next generation TV market with a truly innovative Smart TV solution.”

 

Visitors to LG’s CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall #8204) will be able to experience the full range of new webOS 2.0 TV products.

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More