LG TO SHOWCASE ULTRA-CLEAR, ULTRA-CONVENIENT UPER NARROW BEZEL MONITOR DISPALY AT ISE 2011

Amsterdam, Feb. 1, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) is to unveil the perfect video wall so-lution, the 47WV30 47-inch LED super narrow bezel monitor display, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2011, the biggest AV and integrated systems tradeshow on the continent. The 47WV30 provides an almost completely seamless image thanks to its super-narrow bezel while delivering optimum picture quality, greater user convenience and outstanding cost efficiency.

“Globally, the market for multi-vision displays has been growing fast, with the 40- to 49-inch segment particularly in high demand,” said Jin-yong Kim, Senior Vice Presi-dent of LG Commercial Display & Security Division. “We’ve used all our experience and in-house technology in consumer electronics to create the 47WV30 so that we could be a front-runner in the market right from the beginning.”

With a central focus on product differentiation, the 47WV30 provides industry-leading picture quality thanks to its adoption of direct LED BLU which is superior to LCD in terms of energy saving and lighting quality. And with a 6.9 mm seam size, the slimmest on any 40- to 49-inch display, the 47WV30 can connect seamlessly with other displays for a clearer, more expansive picture. In addition, a special “shine-out film” means the 47WV30 can display crystal clear images outdoors, even in brightness as high as 4,000 lux. The 47WV30 is also a leader in cost efficiency, with low energy use, high durability and low maintenance costs. Taken together, these add up to big savings for business owners.

The 47WV30’s customized and integrated solutions make the display extremely con-venient to use and deliver tangible improvements to the workplace. In conjunction with SuperSign, LG’s digital signage software, the 47WV30 offers versatile, easily manageable displays for shopping malls, building lobbies or practically any other public places. With a depth less than 92 mm, the 47WV30 blends in with any environment, while its high resolution and zoom in and out functions make it ideal for surveillance in premises such as hospitals, security control rooms and traffic control centers.

ISE 2011 will run from February 1 to 3 at the Amsterdam RAI in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

# # #