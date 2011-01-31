Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TO UNVEIL ADVANCED SIGNAGE SOLUTION AT ISE 2011

Media Entertainment Solution 01/02/2011

LG EzSign TV Offers Simple, High-Tech and Customizable Solution Without

Media Player Connection

LG TO UNVEIL ADVANCED SIGNAGE SOLUTION AT ISE 2011

Amsterdam, Feb. 1, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) will unveil LG EzSign TV, its most advanced TV signage solution, at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2011 from February 1 to 3. With its superior technology, LG EzSign TV provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution that answers all the needs of small- and mid-sized business owners.

“We expect TV signage to create a new market when SMB shop owners are given more convenient and cost efficient options,” said Jin-yong Kim, Senior Vice President of LG Commercial Display & Security Division. “With our advanced, completely integrated LG EzSign TV technology, we’re aiming to lead in Europe and become the first stop for businesses looking for the very best in signage solutions.”

LG EzSign TV is the world’s first TV product that comes with signage functions. With its numerous free templates customized to fit the needs of different industries, customers can easily edit and develop whatever content they need using LG EzSign Editor, LG’s intuitive editing software. The free templates and the software’s simple four-step drag and drop control function make it easy for users to set up the sign themselves, meaning big savings in outsourcing costs.

USB playback offers a simple, comprehensive way to install and operate content on LG EzSign TV without the need for additional media players or a connection to an external devices such as a DVD player and PC.

With LG EzSign TV, businesses can deliver the right message at the right time.

#2011
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More