LG TO UNVEIL COMPLETE RANGE OF SUPERIOR 3D AV DEVICES AT CES 2011
New 3D Home Theater Systems and Network Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Players Deliver
Optimum Technology for Complete 3D Entertainment Experience
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) is set to greatly expand the 3D home entertainment experience as it unveils a full range of 3D AV devices at CES 2011 in Las Vegas. The showpiece 3D devices include the HX996TS, a Real 3D Sound Home Theater System; the HB906SB, a premium Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Home Theater System; and the BD690, a Network Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Player that delivers the perfect 3D entertainment experience for every occasion and setting.
“3D entertainment is set to explode in the year ahead and LG is setting the pace with our new 3D AV lineup,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “From picture to connectivity to sound, we’ve tailored all our products to produce the best 3D home entertainment experience possible and we’re eager to show these off at the largest consumer electronics show in the world.”
The HX996TS, LG’s Real 3D Sound Home Theater System, complements 3D home entertainment with a sound as deep and lifelike as any 3D image. Its innovative new approach to audio includes the Vertical 3D Effect Channel, which works by emitting sound through the tops of the system’s four Tallboy Speakers. The resulting audio waves completely fill the space above viewers’ heads, creating the illusion that they’re right in the middle of the movie. The HX996TS was the recipient of a 2011 CES Innovations Honoree Awards.
The HB906SB, a premium Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Home Theater System, is the ideal platform for bringing 3D films to life. Boasting 1,100 watts of output, the HB906SB’s lush, powerful sound can be tailored to users’ needs with the seven different modes of LG’s signature Sound Gallery, which is further strengthened by LG’s new Digital Signal Processing (DSP).
Both of LG’s new Home Theater Systems have superb connectivity with full support for USB recordings and HDMI. They also support built-in Wi-Fi applications, iPod and iPhone dock cradle, and a number of options for providing superior sound for 3D HDTVs and a other home entertainment devices.
Lastly, the BD690, a Network Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Player, provides the ultimate companion to HDTV with Blu-ray 2D and 3D Disc™ playback and an on-board digital media library. Additionally, the BP650 Network Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Player is a great portable option, with its compact design and internet and HDMI connectivity.
All of LG’s new 3D AV devices complement their first-class technology with slim and innovative designs. Audio files in most major markets will be able to experience LG’s new 3D AV devices starting in early 2011.
HX996TS Specifications:
• 7.2ch 1280W total output power with 3D sound
• LG Sound Gallery with parabolic speaker
• USB recording (MP3 file creation from music CD)
• 2 HDMI In (HDMI 1.4), ARC (Audio Return Channel)
• Firmware upgrade for advanced function and services
• External HDD playback (DivX HD, MKV)
• Music ID capture and streaming (Gracenote)
• iPod / iPhone cradle
• Wi-Fi direct, Ethernet, DLNA compliant
• Smart TV Technology: Premium Content and LG App. Store
• Mobile Remote App.
HB906SB Specifications:
• 5.1ch 1100W total output power
• LG Sound Gallery with parabolic speaker
• USB recording (MP3 file creation from music CD)
• 2 HDMI In (HDMI 1.4), ARC (Audio Return Channel)
• Firmware upgrade for advanced function and services
• External HDD playback (DivX HD, MKV)
• Music ID capture and streaming (Gracenote)
• iPod / iPhone cradle
• Wi-Fi direct, Ethernet, DLNA compliant
• Smart TV Technology: Premium Content and LG App. Store
• Mobile Remote App.
BD690 Specifications:
• Smart TV Technology: Premium Content and LG App. Store
• Store Digital Media in Built-in HDD (250GB)
– Audio CD Archiving
– Photo Download
– User Made Contents Copy to HDD
• Blu-ray 3D Playback
• Built-in Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi) / Wi-Fi Direct
• Stored Contents Sharing
– Bi-Directional Content Sharing (DLNA Server and Client)
• Mobile Remote App.
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.