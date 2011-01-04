LG TO UNVEIL COMPLETE RANGE OF SUPERIOR 3D AV DEVICES AT CES 2011

The HX996TS, LG’s Real 3D Sound Home Theater System, complements 3D home entertainment with a sound as deep and lifelike as any 3D image. Its innovative new approach to audio includes the Vertical 3D Effect Channel, which works by emitting sound through the tops of the system’s four Tallboy Speakers. The resulting audio waves completely fill the space above viewers’ heads, creating the illusion that they’re right in the middle of the movie. The HX996TS was the recipient of a 2011 CES Innovations Honoree Awards.

The HB906SB, a premium Blu-ray 3D Disc™ Home Theater System, is the ideal platform for bringing 3D films to life. Boasting 1,100 watts of output, the HB906SB’s lush, powerful sound can be tailored to users’ needs with the seven different modes of LG’s signature Sound Gallery, which is further strengthened by LG’s new Digital Signal Processing (DSP).

Both of LG’s new Home Theater Systems have superb connectivity with full support for USB recordings and HDMI. They also support built-in Wi-Fi applications, iPod and iPhone dock cradle, and a number of options for providing superior sound for 3D HDTVs and a other home entertainment devices.