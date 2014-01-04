LG TO UNVEIL SPECTACULAR ULTRA HD TV LINEUP AT CES

SEOUL, Jan. 5, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a comprehensive ULTRA HD TV lineup at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7 – 10, 2014. Last year, LG won over the crowds with a collection of ULTRA HD TVs equipped with advanced features and enhanced picture quality. At this year’s CES, the company will raise the bar once more, highlighted by the world’s first 21:9 aspect ratio CURVED ULTRA HD TV (Model 105UC9) with a screen measuring a remarkable 105 inches diagonally.

“Our newest ULTRA HD TV offerings are going to turn a lot of heads at this year’s CES,” said In-kyu Lee, Senior Vice President and head of the TV Division at LG Electronics’ Home Entertainment Company. “Image quality is simply outstanding, and consumers are recognizing LG as a trend setter in Ultra HD technology and a leader in moving the 4K medium forward.”

World’s First 105-inch 21:9 CURVED ULTRA HD TV

LG’s new CURVED ULTRA HD TV (model 105UC9) features a massive 105-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 5120 x 2160 5K resolution. The result is a truly cinematic home viewing experience. With its beautiful, ergonomic design and enormous concave 105-inch screen, the 105UC9 delivers a viewing experience unmatched by any other TV available today. The screen matches the cinematic aspect ratio that most movies are filmed in, eliminating the black bars commonly visible with content played on conventional flat-panel TVs. The extra-wide screen enables viewers to access viewing information on the side of the screen without blocking any of the ongoing action.

The new ULTRA HD TV’s exceptional picture quality is complemented by the deep, rich audio produced by a forward-facing 7.2 multi-channel sound system designed in collaboration with Harman Kardon. Embodying LG’s new ULTRA Surround concept, the speakers create an auditory experience that takes the viewer deeper into the onscreen environment.

Brilliantly Designed Premium 4K ULTRA HD TV

In addition to its industry-leading 105-inch CURVED ULTRA HD TV, LG will also be showcasing its premium UB9800 series 4K ULTRA HD TV lineup comprised of 65-, 79-, 84- and 98-inch units.

The UB9800 series is equipped with a unique proprietary chip that enhances the Ultra HD resolution and optimizes overall image quality. Thanks to this chip, LG’s latest Tru-ULTRA HD Engine Pro further differentiates the TV’s picture quality from the competition.

The UB9800 comes with a sophisticated upscaling function that takes SD, HD or Full HD content and renders it in sharp, near Ultra HD quality. Working in tandem with the upgraded Super Resolution Algorithm, the Tru-ULTRA HD Engine Pro guarantees a more enjoyable viewing experience by eliminating the visual errors common to other upscaling systems. In addition, the Tru-ULTRA HD Engine Pro also supports a technique called 4K Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC), which ensures that all 4K Ultra HD content appears lifelike and free of motion blur.

A particularly forward-looking feature of LG’s ULTRA HD TVs is the built-in 4K HEVC 60p decoder. The device decodes broadcast signals in both H.264 and HEVC H.265 formats, in both 30p or 60p. What’s more, the TV seamlessly displays Ultra HD content from nearly any input source, including HDMI 2.0, USB and LAN. The new models also feature LG’s unique ULTRA HD CINEMA 3D, which uses Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology to render convincing 3D images with virtually no flicker or cross-talk. LG’s new ULTRA HD TV models features impressive 3840 x 2160 resolution ULTRA IPS panels. LG’s IPS technology is highly regarded for its ability to offer extraordinarily detailed images and a wide viewing angle. This series also features improved sound with the collaboration with harman/kardon®.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10 will have the opportunity to see LG’s newest ULTRA HD TVs with their own eyes.

