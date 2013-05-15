Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TO UPDATE GOOGLE TV WITH LATEST ANDROID 4.2.2 JELLY BEAN OS

Media Entertainment Solution 16/05/2013

With Support for the Android NDK, LG Smart TV with Google TV

 

Will Provide Access to Larger, More Diverse Selection of Apps and Games

LG TO UPDATE GOOGLE TV WITH LATEST ANDROID 4.2.2 JELLY BEAN OS

SEOUL, May 16, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its Google TVs will be updated with the latest version of the Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean operating system. Available in the third quarter, the update will enable customers to enjoy more applications, including games that provide a greater level of interactivity and advanced graphics. LG is showcasing its Google TV with the new operating system at the Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco this week.

 

In addition to boosting overall performance, the latest Jelly Bean update supports the Android Native Development Kit (NDK) so Google TV owners can have the widest, most diverse selection of apps to choose from. Smartphone apps designed using the NDK will run on Google TV with little to no modifications. With NDK compatibility, users can now play more games on a bigger LG Google TV screen. This level of compatibility makes it easier for developers to enter the burgeoning Smart TV app market.

 

“LG’s Google TV with the latest Jelly Bean operating system and NDK support will deliver an enhanced user experience and access to more great apps,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “In addition to enabling users to enjoy advanced Android apps, the latest OS will also provide developers with new opportunities in the Smart TV arena.”

 

Users will also benefit from LG’s exceptional remote control options, which will make it easier to interact with the vast amount of content available on LG Google TV. In addition to the intuitive functionality of its Magic Remote Qwerty, LG will introduce a free remote control app that can turn any Android smartphone or tablet into a two-handed, touch-sensitive game controller. LG’s new controller app is the ideal control solution for the large number of interactive games set to arrive on the upgraded Google TV platform as it provides a level of control necessary to play more complex games such as football and racing simulations.

 

The latest update will also include LG’s patented 3D Game Changer, bringing a dimension to interactive games never seen before. 3D Game Changer produces a fully immersive effect by displaying 2D games in enhanced 3D mode, for an effect previously available only in movies filmed with 3D equipment.

 

Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean will be available asan over-the-air (OTA) download for existing LG Google TVs in the United States starting in the third quarter. For a video demonstration of LG Google TV with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, please go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-WxHVwodpA.

 

 

# # #

                                         

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More