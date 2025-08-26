Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Travel+ Arrives on LG Smart TVs: Curated Content for Travel Enthusiasts

Media Entertainment Solution 27/08/2025

Company’s New One-Stop Travel Hub Offers Window Into the World With Immersive
Content, Exclusive Deals and Seamless Booking for Flights and Accommodation

SEOUL, Aug. 27, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of LG Travel+, a new service designed to support travelers at every step of their journey. Now available for free on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 in select markets – including Korea, the U.S., U.K. and Germany – the LG Travel+ app delivers a rich array of inspiring travel content and practical resources. Ready to inspire people’s next adventures, this comprehensive platform empowers travel novices and seasoned experts alike to explore destinations, discover useful information, stream engaging travel content and book their next trip with ease.

 

The LG Travel+ combines essential travel tools in a single, intuitive platform. Its welcome page greets users with captivating visuals of iconic destinations and landmarks, sparking inspiration for their next journey. The Popular Destinations section offers key travel insights, such as maps and recommended visiting times, presented in a user-friendly layout for effortless exploration. Meanwhile, the Travel Deals & More section highlights relevant content and attractive offers, helping users find the best value for their trips.

 

Bringing the world into the living room, LG Travel+ turns your TV into a window to the wonders of the world. More lifelike and immersive on expansive LG Smart TVs, it features a wide selection of high-quality travel videos that authentically capture the sights, sounds and essence of destinations around the globe. From iconic landmarks and hidden gems to local cuisine and breathtaking landscapes, LG Travel+ offers a captivating glimpse into the richness and diversity of travel experiences.

 

In addition to sparking wanderlust, the platform lets users access travel deals from webOS partners via on-screen QR codes for mobile devices, making it easier to book flights and accommodations directly from their phones. Users can also organize their favorite content in the My Luggage feature, saving individual preferences for easy access anytime.

 

With plans to expand to more countries and regions, LG will continue to enhance the app’s features, travel content and offers* through collaborations with global airlines and travel agencies. By offering LG TV owners exclusive offers and content, the company seeks to inspire passionate travelers worldwide to embark on their next adventure.

 

# # #

 

First offers are expected in the third quarter this year for the Korean market, with more markets to follow later in the year.

