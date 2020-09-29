Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ULTRAGEAR™ FACE-OFF TOURNAMENT TO DECIDE BEST VALORANT PLAYER

Media Entertainment Solution 29/09/2020

World’s Best Teams to Face Off in Tournament
Equipped with First 4K IPS 1ms GTG Gaming Displays

Poster for the LG UltraGear FACE-OFF tournament airing live on October 3 with popular Twitch streamers, TimTheTatman, xQcOW, Greekgodx, and ChicaLive

SEOUL, Sep. 29, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) will name the best player of the popular free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter (FPS) from Riot Games, Valorant, at the first ever LG UltraGearTM FACE-OFF tournament. The esport event kicks off on October 3 at 16:00 (EDT) with the matchups airing live on LG’s official Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/ultrageargaming).

 

Since its launch earlier this year, Riot Games’ follow-up to the insanely popular League of Legends has generated a huge following due to its addictive team play, earning the game a historical first day, breaking Twitch viewership records with 34 million hours-watched in a single day and second only to the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals in concurrent viewership.

 

Officially released in June 2020, Riot Games’ Valorant pits teams of five against one another in a frenetic battle that requires both skill and strategy. A total of 20 popular gamers – each specializing in one particular multiplayer FPS genre including Overwatch (shooter), Fortnite (survival), Call of Duty and CS:GO (tactical) – will compete for the title of Valorant winner.

 

LG UltraGearTM FACE-OFF gives the world’s best FPS players a platform to showcase their skills while also demonstrating the speed, responsiveness and spectacular picture quality of LG’s premium monitor. Helping the competitors to perform at the highest level will be the world’s first 4K 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) 1 IPS gaming monitor, LG UltraGear model 27GN950. The 27-inch UltraGear is designed for immersive gaming experiences, featuring LG’s 4K Nano IPS display technology and offering 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space 2 and a lightning-fast response time. When playing the latest 4K HDR titles on UltraGear, the action is smoother, the responsiveness faster, and the picture quality nothing short of breathtaking with its 144Hz refresh rate.

 

“LG UltraGear checks all the boxes for a superb gaming experience, boasting the picture quality, features and 1ms response time that serious gamers demand,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG UltraGear FACE-OFF tournament is an opportunity to bring together players and fans from around the world simultaneously showcasing the impressive technology that makes esports even more enjoyable.”

 

# # #

 

1  Tested by LG internal lab in March, 2020, based on iBoson’s GRT-100 at room temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Average value of GTG measured the rising/falling response time every 16 steps, available in Faster Mode setup.
2  Tested by LG internal lab in March, 2020, based on CIE 1976.

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More