LG Unveils ‘MyView’ 4K Smart Monitor at CES 2024

Media Entertainment Solution 29/12/2023

Presenting Impressive Image Quality, Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps

via webOS Even Without Having to Connect to a PC

A user listening to a music playlist displayed on the LG MyView Smart Monitor at desk

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2023 — LG Electronics’ (LG) new lineup of ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors will be revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the acclaimed webOS platform and offers a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options. The LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalized user experience delivered by the company’s premium smart monitors.

 

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to webOS, LG’s latest smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in a variety of colors, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.1

 

Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

 

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

 

“LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”

 

The latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models will be on display at the LG booth at CES 2024 (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 9-12. For more news on LG at CES 2024, visit www.lg.com/ces2024.

Key Specifications:

 LG MyView Smart
Monitor
(32SR85U)		LG MyView Smart
Monitor
(32SR83U)		LG MyView Smart
Monitor
(32SR70U)
Size / ResolutionScreen Size31.5-inch31.5-inch31.5-inch
Resolution4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
GraphicsPanel (Brightness, Typ.)IPS (400cd/m2)IPS (400cd/m2)IPS (350cd/m2)
Color Gamut (Typ.)DCI-P3 95%DCI-P3 95%DCI-P3 95%
HDRHDR 10HDR 10HDR 10
Refresh Rate /
Response Time		60Hz / 5ms60Hz / 5ms60Hz / 5ms
InterfaceUSB Type-C™ / Charging PowerO (x3) / 90WO (x3) / 65WO (x1) / 45W
HDMIO (x2)O (x2)O (x2)
USB 2.0O (x2)
Wi-FiOOO
BluetoothOOO
Speaker5W (x2)5W (x2)5W (x2)
CameraOSold separately
Smart Feature
/ Service		OSwebOS 23webOS 23webOS 23
Windows 365OOO
IoTOOO
Voice AssistantOOO
Mobile Casting/MirroringAirPlay 2 /
ScreenShare		AirPlay 2 /
ScreenShare		AirPlay 2 /
ScreenShare
AccessoryHDMI / Remote ControllerHDMI / Remote ControllerHDMI / Remote Controller

1 Available options may vary by model and country.
2 Productivity programs require a subscription.
3 Sold separately.

 

 

#CES 2024 #2023
