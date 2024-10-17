LG Unveils New Business Monitors for Productivity and Comfort

SEOUL, Oct. 18, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is launching its business monitor lineup, introducing 20 brand-new models designed to enhance productivity and ergonomic comfort in the workplace. Well known for its premium consumer monitors, LG is now expanding into the B2B sector with monitors tailored to the needs of diverse professional environments, from corporate and government to education, healthcare and the creative industries. The impressive lineup presents customers with a wealth of choices, including a variety of different aspect ratios and screen resolutions ranging from QHD to Full HD.

LG UltraWide™ Displays: Spacious, High-resolution Screens

Available in the 21:9 aspect ratio, LG’s UltraWide™ business monitors are outstanding multitasking solutions with high-resolution screens. The 34BA85QE-B and 34BA75QE-B feature 34-inch curved QHD+ (3,440 x 1,440) resolution IPS displays that deliver sharp, detailed visuals and accurate color reproduction. They also provide excellent color consistency across a wide viewing angle, ensuring distortion-free images from practically any vantage point.

Suitable for government control rooms, financial traders, IT developers and programmers, the extended screen format of LG UltraWide™ business monitors makes multitasking easier, giving users the space to keep several windows open at the same time. The 34BA85QE-B comes equipped with a built-in webcam and microphone, enabling convenient video conferencing without the need for additional devices. LG’s feature-packed UltraWide™ business models also offer Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode, specifically supporting 2PBP, which streamlines workflow by allowing users to display up to two windows side by side.

Additionally, thanks to the inclusion of USB-C 3.2 Gen1 with power delivery (up to 90W), LG’s UltraWide™ monitors can charge connected devices while simultaneously displaying content from them, making life even more convenient for busy professionals.

QHD Monitors: Ergonomic Designs with Adjustable Stands

Ideal for customer-facing settings, such as government service centers, airports and hotel lobbies, LG’s QHD monitors feature ergonomic designs with height-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stands that help deliver customized comfort for each user. This flexibility offers numerous possibilities for monitor-position adjustment. For example, the screen can be significantly lowered to enable direct eye contact and better communication between staff and customers. Furthermore, the inclusion of Reader Mode helps to lessen eye fatigue when reading documents, making the new monitors more comfortable to use for extended periods. The monitors also help safeguard users’ eye comfort with Flicker Safe Mode, which minimizes the occurrence of screen flickering.

The company’s QHD lineup includes two 27-inch, high-resolution variants (models 27BA75QB and 27BA65QB), each fitted with a premium IPS display that provides exceptional clarity, a wide viewing angle, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut and support for SDR and HDR modes. Along with precise color reproduction, both of the new QHD models boast a 100Hz refresh rate that results in smooth visuals and a pleasant user experience. To ensure compatibility with the widest possible range of digital devices and peripherals, LG’s QHD monitors incorporate multiple connectivity options, such as USB-C and HDMI.

Full HD Monitors: Enhancing User Convenience

LG’s Full HD Monitors are well suited to roles that require users to work with data or content from multiple external devices, offering USB Type-C and other types of USB ports. Available in 27- and 23.8-inches, LG’s business monitors with Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution IPS panels (models 27BA850 and 24BA850) come with built-in speakers and webcams for convenient video conferencing. Each monitor also has its own internal power supply to ensure reliable performance and minimize clutter in the workspace.

Reflecting LG’s commitment to sustainable product design, the new business monitors come with globally-recognized energy and environmental certifications, including ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, and TCO Certified. Full HD models 27BA850, 24BA850, 27BA750, 24BA750, 27BA650 and 24BA650 have all earned a silver rating from EPEAT indicating that products meet a broad and robust set of criteria, also making them a more sustainable purchasing option.

“LG’s new business monitors meet the growing demand for high-resolution, ergonomically designed workplace screen solutions,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “With our market-leading B2B monitors, we aim to support the digital transformation of the workforce and enhance the employee experience.”

