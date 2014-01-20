LG UNVEILS PREMIUM MP76 IPS MONITOR WITH STRIKING DESIGN AND SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

SEOUL, Jan. 21, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced its newest 24-inch Full HD MP76 IPS monitor which combines a Crystal Float Standand LG’s super thin CINEMA SCREEN Design that makes a bold, eye-catching statement. The IPS display enables the MP76 to deliver exceptional picture quality while special features such as LG’s Flicker-Safe technology and Reader Mode contribute to an incredibly comfortable viewing experience.

“The MP76 strikes the perfect balance between modern design, superb picture quality and comfort-enhancing functionality,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT Business Division at LG Electronics. “LG will continue to create premium monitors to meet the changing needs of consumers in the home and in the office.”

The MP76 comes in a sleek metallic finish and features the transparent Crystal Float Stand, which makes the monitor appear to float in darkened surroundings.The monitor adds a touch of modern sophistication to nearly any décor thanks to its clean, understated look. It can easily be wall mounted and the upgraded CINEMA SCREEN Design, 24-inch Full HD IPS display and thinner bezel allows the MP76 to deliver an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

The MP76 incorporates in-plane switching (IPS) display technology to ensure the most vivid, lifelike color expression, rendering images accurately and in captivating detail. The movement of onscreen objects is also much smoother on an IPS monitor than on competing display technologies. Not only are motions more fluid, eye-fatigue is reduced as well. What’s more, LG’s Full HD MP76 IPS monitor offers an impressively wide viewing angle.

Users can also benefit from innovative image processing features that make for a more comfortable experience when performing common computing tasks. With Reader Mode, the background of any image can be made to resemble paper, preventing eye strain. The monitor also employs LG’s TUV certified Flicker-Safe technology to virtually eliminate screen flicker, further protecting the viewer from potential eye discomfort.

Additionally LG’s IPS monitors have garnered international acclaim over the past year thanks to their outstanding picture quality and bold designs. Industry honors include Germany’s Plus X Award, Red Dot Design Award and Japan’s G-Mark. LG’s model 29EA73 was the recipient ofthe Quality & Performance Mark (QPM) from Intertek for exceptional quality across all seven of Intertek’s test categories including color accuracy, color reproduction and viewing angle.

