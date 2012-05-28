LG UNVEILS PREMIUM PERSONAL TV SERIES WITH INDUSTRY LEADING IPS TECHNOLOGY

SEOUL, May. 29, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a new lineup of premium personal TVs which combine a TV and a monitor in a single unit. On LG’s DM2752 and M2752 monitors, users can enjoy a range of multimedia entertainment ranging from terrestrial HD broadcasting to any content served up by a PC at Full HD resolution. Both personal TVs feature IPS panels, boasting lifelike color and extremely wide viewing angles.

“With the integration of multimedia entertainment and the internet, LG is at the frontier of cutting-edge TV technology,” said J.J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of IT Business Unit of LG Home Entertainment Company. We are developing unique personal TVs designed to meet the needs of changing consumer habits, whether that customer’s passion is 3D gaming, internet browsing or simply watching their favorite sitcom.”

The personal TVs boast Picture-in-Picture (PIP) capabilities, enabling viewers to open multiple screens simultaneously and watch TV while working on their PC. The personal TVs also feature Infinite Surround Sound for a full-depth surround sound experience. Two HDMI ports are included, making it a snap to connect game consoles, set-top boxes and more. In addition, a USB Quick View feature eliminates long computer bootup times and enables users to view content such as movies, video clips and pictures quickly and easily.

LG personal TVs are equipped with In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels instead of conventional Twisted Nematic (TN) panels. IPS boosts color consistency and reduces color fluctuations, enabling the personal TVs to reproduce the most lifelike colors. Smooth Color Change eliminates blur generated by rapid motion in action scenes, sports or video games resulting in extremely sharp and clear images. Thanks to an impressive wide viewing-angle (178 degrees), viewers can enjoy high quality images without any color shift -– sitting, standing or lying down. The combination of all these technologies provides a rich, comfortable viewing experience.

With the newest in CINEMA 3D technology, the DM2752 premium personal TV offers comfortable 3D viewing with extremely light, flicker-free glasses. And the DM2752 includes an easy-to-use 2D to 3D conversion engine so viewers can watch unlimited high-quality 3D content on the fly. The 3D Effect Mode sharpens the converted images to offer a clearer and more immersive 3D experience. The conversion function works with or without a PC and engages automatically for games, delivering the ultimate 3D gaming experience. What’s more, LG’s Dual Play function enables competing gamers to see two different full screen images at the same time on the same TV, making for incredible head-to-head action.

Europeans have taken notice of LG’s lineup of personal monitor TVs for their technology and versatility. According to a review conducted by CHIP, one of the most widely read computer publications in Germany, LG’s 23/24-inch premium M2382 was recognized as the top choice among all monitors reviewed with TV capability.

LG DM2752 will be available starting in July while the M2752 is now available in select markets throughout Europe.

