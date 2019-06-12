LG Unveils World’s First One Millisecond IPS Gaming Monitor

SEOUL, June 12, 2019 — At this year’s E3, LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the new LG UltraGearTM Nano IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor, the world’s first 1 millisecond (ms)1 IPS display. The UltraGearTM is a gamer’s dream come true, employing Nano IPS technology to achieve phenomenal color reproduction, ultra-fast response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 175Hz. With blazing speed and stunning picture quality, LG’s monitor is the complete package, enabling players to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience yet.

Available in 38- (model 38GL950G) and 27-inch (model 27GL850) screen sizes, both UltraGear Nano IPS monitors feature fast 144Hz refresh rate, high screen resolutions (38GL950G: 3840 x 1600, 27GL850: 2560 x 1440) and wide color gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent) for incredibly vibrant, flicker-free detailed images. The larger monitor is designed to increase gamers’ sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0, RGB lights on the back of the monitor that heighten the ambience when gaming by altering the colors of the lights to match the on-screen action.

The 27-inch UltraGear™ is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible** and supports HDR10 while the larger 38-inch model supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC processor, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and is certified by NVIDIA through over 300 tests for performance and image quality to provide a great gaming experience. Both monitors deliver smooth motion without tearing or stuttering and include gamer-specific settings such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair for ultimate accuracy, especially in FPS games.

LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitors are set to roll out next month, with pre-orders for model 27GL850 commencing in the United States on July 1 with availability in key European markets in the third quarter of this year.

Both models will be unveiled at a private event at the NVIDIA exhibit space at E3, the world’s largest annual gaming expo taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11-13. Parties interested in experiencing LG’s exciting new gaming monitors for themselves should contact bdelrizzo@nvidia.com to book an appointment.

Specifications:

27GL850 38GL950G Picture Quality Display Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 27-inch 37.5-inch Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) WQHD (3840 x 1600) Brightness 350 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98 percent

(sRGB 135 percent) DCI-P3 98 percent

(sRGB 135 percent) Color Bit 1.07B 1.07B Refresh Rate 144Hz 175Hz (OC) Response Time 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR 400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible ** NVIDIA G-SYNC Connectivity HDMI x 2 x 1 DP x 1 x 1 Headphone Out O O USB3.0 Hub 1 up / 2 down 1 up / 2 down Feature (Bias Lighting) – Sphere Lighting 2.0

# # #

* UL tested gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of LG monitors 38LG950G and 27GL850.

** Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.