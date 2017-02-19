LG WEBOS 3.5 SECURITY MANAGER ATTAINS CYBERSECURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM CERTIFICATION

SEOUL, Feb. 20, 2017 — The latest version of LG Electronics’ (LG) webOS 3.5 Security Manager smart TV platform has been certified for its effective cybersecurity capabilities by UL, the world’s foremost expert in safety and sustainability, a first in the smart TV category. Following in the footsteps of its expertise in smart TVs, LG intends to expand this level of capability to its entire smart home, smart home security and home automation product offerings.

UL’s 2900-1 Cybersecurity Assurance Program (CAP) tested webOS 3.5 Security Manager for malware susceptibility and vulnerabilities, software weaknesses and security controls that help protect users’ private information. UL assessed the effectiveness of each webOS 3.5 security layer by subjecting the software to a variety of virtual network penetrations and vulnerability attacks – covered under CWE/SANS Top 25 vulnerabilities – on its applications and system configuration center. LG webOS 3.5’s compliance in these categories provides the foundation for home IoT networks composed of multiple connected home appliances.

UL’s 2900-1 tests measure application security, information access control via authentication processes, engineer mode hacking protection and software falsification protection. Additional information on UL 2900-1 standards can be found at https://goo.gl/iJrf90. In addition to being the industry’s first smart TV platform to receive UL 2900-1 certification, LG webOS 3.5 has also been certified for its effective Digital Rights Management capabilities within smart TV applications.

“Our webOS platform was developed with security in mind so it’s heartening to know that UL, a trusted name in safety testing and certification, concurs,” said JH Hwang, senior vice president and head of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “As more and more consumers embrace smart TVs and their capabilities to connect to other devices, information security will become even a greater issue for users. LG’s webOS, already considered one of the industry’s most intuitive smart TV platforms, will continue to set the benchmark for others to follow.”

# # #