LG’s 2024 Soundbars Deliver Complete at-Home Entertainment With Rich Audio

SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) unveils its 2024 soundbar lineup, including the S95TR, SG10TY and S70TY models, designed to complement LG TVs for an elevated home cinema experience with robust sound, well-rounded features and sophisticated designs.



Creating an enhanced synergy between the soundbar and TV, the elevated audio quality of LG’s newest soundbar models enriches the home entertainment experience with a heightened sense of immersion and greater convenience. WOW Orchestra allows the soundbar and LG TV to utilize the full potential of the audio channels from both products to create an unrivaled audio experience with an enlarged soundstage and improved depth and height. The ideal choice for a surround sound experience, LG’s new soundbars deliver the superior, three-dimensional quality of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.



Audio excellence is further heightened with WOWCAST Built-in, which enables the S95TR and SG10TY models to connect wirelessly to LG TVs and provides superior sound without any loss in the quality, even when playing Dolby Atmos audio. All of LG’s three new soundbar models feature the WOW interface, an intuitive and user-friendly method to effortlessly manage soundbar settings and share sound modes with the TV.



LG’s new soundbar lineup is spearheaded by the premium soundbar S95TR model, presenting a high-end audio solution with its robust output of 810W and mesmerizing surround sound from a total of 15 channels.



Boasting five up-firing channels, including the industry’s first center up-firing speaker, the S95TR brings unparalleled three-dimensional quality with enhanced clarity and an expanded soundstage. Moreover, the angle of the center up-firing speaker ensures a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen’s level.



The S95TR features improved tweeters for clear and precise audio, while also incorporating a passive radiator to enrich bass sounds and optimize the overall balance between the soundbar and the subwoofer. Notably, viewing quality is further strengthened in the S95TR model, designed with a matte color palette, materials and finish to effectively reduce reflections.



The SG10TY, another new LG soundbar, performs as the perfect audio and visual companion to LG’s premium OLED TVs. WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface and WOWCAST Built-in enable the SG10TY model to seamlessly integrate with an LG OLED TV, completing the viewing experience for a greater sense of immersion. Remarkably, thanks to WOWCAST Built-in, the SG10TY model and a LG premium OLED TV can create delightful wireless home entertainment experiences with no visible cables between the screen and the soundbar. This Wi-Fi enabled soundbar provides a flawless listening experience with a high-fidelity audio quality for listeners to enjoy their favorite tracks on music streaming platforms including Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. The thoughtful design of the SG10TY flawlessly aligns with the width and frame colors of LG OLED TVs, resulting in an impeccable visual match when paired with an ultra-thin OLED TV.



LG will also roll out the S70TY soundbar model, ideal for LG QNED TVs with its simple and compact design. This model also features the industry’s first center up-firing speaker, enabling viewers to enjoy sharpened voice clarity, while its angled design ensures harmonious audio and visual in alignment with the TV screen’s level.



With a dedicated bracket for the S70TY model, * users can place their soundbar directly beneath the QNED TV for a refined appearance. This bracket provides a convenient solution that enables direct attachment from the S70TY model to the TV, eliminating the inconvenience of drilling holes in the wall during installation. This bracket can wall-mount the S70TY soundbar, guaranteeing an aesthetically ideal setup, great convenience and an optimal sound experience.



LG Triple Level Spatial Sound technology applies channel analysis through a 3D engine to mesmerize listeners with lifelike sound and a compelling sense of space. What’s more, LG AI Room Calibration, a feature praised by both consumers and experts for its audio enhancement, rapidly analyzes the environment of a room and adjusts the settings, enhancing the audio to harmonize with the room’s acoustics. New for 2024, the AI Room Calibration extends its capability to calibrate the audio of rear surround speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation.



In 2024, LG also plans to introduce the global market to new editions of speakers and earbuds. Despite its compact design, the most recent XO2 model offers the authentic, omnidirectional audio of the LG XBOOM 360 speaker. Featuring a distinctive conical-cylindrical design, it radiates sound in all directions, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio enjoyment for everyone in the listening space. Its compact dimensions, along with a 15-hour battery life and IP55 rating, increase its portability and versatility. The most recent XBOOM 360 speaker boasts unique 360-degree mood lighting using audio reflectors, and this new speaker features a new lighting design to emanate a sense of openness and diffusion.



LG TONE Free earbuds continue to be ideal for an on-the-go option with user-centric features and a comfortable fit. The latest T90S model offers balanced sound, improved Dolby Head Tracking and refined Adaptive ANC. Additionally, the T90S supports Plug & Wireless, allowing users to enjoy their favorite shows, movies and music on non-Bluetooth devices by using the charging case as a Bluetooth transmitter.



“LG has always been committed to delivering unmatched audio-visual experiences with superior quality, all to bring a better life to our valued customers,” said Lee Jeong-Seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio business. “We remain dedicated to providing immersive home entertainment experiences through LG’s premium soundbar products, ensuring our customers enjoy the very best with further enhanced with surround sound optimized for LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs.”



LG’s latest innovations and technologies for home entertainment will be on show during CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the company’s booth (#16008, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2024 on social media.

# # #