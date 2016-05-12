Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S 4K ULTRA HD USB-C MONITOR RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL STAMP OF APPROVAL

Media Entertainment Solution 13/05/2016

Monitor Conforms to High Performance Standards of Global Certification Bodies

LG’S 4K ULTRA HD USB-C MONITOR RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL STAMP OF APPROVAL

SEOUL, May 13, 2016 — LG’s all-new 27-inch 4K Ultra HD USB-C monitor (model 27UD88), with its excellent picture quality and usability features, was recognized by some of the worlds’ most discerning testing facilities for its high professional standards for color accuracy, image resolution and productivity-boosting features. Organizations such as Intertek, TUV, UL and VESA have all certified or validated the LG 27UD88 as meeting their highest standards of monitor quality and performance.

 

U.K.’s Intertek awarded LG 27UD88 with its Quality Performance Mark certification after it tested the monitor’s color accuracy, color reproduction rate, viewing angle and addressable resolution and confirming that all areas complied with the IDMS version 1.03 standard. German testing, inspection and certification body TÜV Rheinland deemed the superior image quality of the monitor and UL validated the LG 27UD88 after it passed the U.S. organization’s stringent testing process. Designed to be compatible with all laptops and MacBooks with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports, the LG 27UD88 is the first USB-C monitor to receive VESA certification

 

“We expect the demand for Ultra HD monitors to triple in size this year compared to last,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s monitor and PC business division. “With leading LG display technology behind every LG monitor, it’s no surprise that our 4K monitors have been recognized by every major international consumer electronics testing and validation organization.”

 

 

# # #

#2016
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More