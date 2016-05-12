LG’S 4K ULTRA HD USB-C MONITOR RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL STAMP OF APPROVAL

SEOUL, May 13, 2016 — LG’s all-new 27-inch 4K Ultra HD USB-C monitor (model 27UD88), with its excellent picture quality and usability features, was recognized by some of the worlds’ most discerning testing facilities for its high professional standards for color accuracy, image resolution and productivity-boosting features. Organizations such as Intertek, TUV, UL and VESA have all certified or validated the LG 27UD88 as meeting their highest standards of monitor quality and performance.

U.K.’s Intertek awarded LG 27UD88 with its Quality Performance Mark certification after it tested the monitor’s color accuracy, color reproduction rate, viewing angle and addressable resolution and confirming that all areas complied with the IDMS version 1.03 standard. German testing, inspection and certification body TÜV Rheinland deemed the superior image quality of the monitor and UL validated the LG 27UD88 after it passed the U.S. organization’s stringent testing process. Designed to be compatible with all laptops and MacBooks with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports, the LG 27UD88 is the first USB-C monitor to receive VESA certification

“We expect the demand for Ultra HD monitors to triple in size this year compared to last,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s monitor and PC business division. “With leading LG display technology behind every LG monitor, it’s no surprise that our 4K monitors have been recognized by every major international consumer electronics testing and validation organization.”

