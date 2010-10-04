LG’S FIRST LED IPS MONITOR OFFERS PERFECT BRAND OF ADVANCED LED AND IPS

SEOUL, Oct. 5, 2010 – LG Electronics Business Solutions (LG) today introduced its new LED IPS monitors, the IPS1 and IPS6 series, that combine IPS and LED, two technologies in which LG is already an established leader. The IPS1 and IPS6 series boast exceptionally real colour, high uniformity of brightness and truly dazzling picture quality.

“LG has been a pioneer and leader of IPS panel development and we’re excited to have applied this new technology so successfully to our new monitors,” said Brian Kwon, Vice President of LG Business Solutions Company. “With advantages from both of these advanced technologies, LG’s IPS monitors will take the monitor industry in exciting new directions.”

Realistic Colour, Stable Brightness, Brilliantly Vivid

An alchemic convergence of IPS and LED, the new IPS1 and IPS6 monitor series deliver supremely advanced monitor picture quality without any colour shift along with a wide viewing angle. Answering the need for the premium panel of the market, LG’s new LED IPS monitor uses IPS panel instead of TN to overcome the limit of viewing angle and provide a real colour.

As a leader in the emerging IPS technology -– which has been drawing increasing attention for its ability to reduce eye fatigue -– LG has been able to harness all the advantages of IPS and use them in its IPS monitor series. Using premium IPS panels, LG’s IPS1 and IPS6 monitors provide stable colour and a high uniformity of brightness at any viewing angle, making them ideal for editing video and graphics, as well as watching movies or playing games. The IPS6 series also boasts a low GtoG response time difference, meaning viewers will feel less eye fatigue even when watching for long periods.

What’s more, LG’s LED IPS monitors have all the advantages from LG’s original LED monitor technology -– pictures greatly enhanced by a mega contrast ratio, a complete lack of harmful substances, and a significantly slimmer depth than on regular LCD monitors.

At the same time, the IPS1 series boasts enhanced colour accuracy making it the perfect choice for graphic designers.

Energy Efficiency with Premium Design

The new monitors’ advantages continue to stack up with their high energy efficiency, resulting in cuts in energy use of up to 27 percent compared with other models. In recognition of their efficiency, the IPS6 monitors have EnergyStar Certification.

Developed with consumers in mind, the IPS6 series boasts a slim and sleek design, with a depth of just 19.5mm on 20-23 inch screens, that makes it a delight to look at. A gorgeous transparent neck with distinctive colouring and a wine glass shape accentuate the stylish, upscale appearance. And as a final touch, the monitors boast a 3D power knob with an arresting silver-chrome finish.

Specifically designed for the office, the IPS1 series boasts an ergonomic design that makes it ideal for using at work. Its 110mm height-adjustable stand, which can pivot, tilt and swivel, enables users to adjust the direction of the monitor screen to their convenience. Also, with its built-in hidden speakers, the IPS1 takes up the minimum of space on office desks.

A new type of premium monitor with all the advantages of LED and IPS technologies, LG’s brand new IPS1 and IPS6 monitor series will be available from.

Specifications:

IPS206T IPS226V IPS236V Panel IPS, LED BLU IPS, LED BLU IPS, LED BLU Screen Size 20W 21.5W 23W Native Resolution 1600 x 900 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Brightness (cd/m2, Typ.) 250 250 250 Contrast Ratio (DFC) 5000000:1 5000000:1 5000000:1 Viewing Angle (Ver./Hor.) 178/178 178/178 178/178 Response Time (G to GBW)* 6ms 6ms 6ms PC Interface D-sub, DVI-D D-sub, DVI-D, HDMI D-sub, DVI-D, HDMI Control Key Front (Touch) Front (Touch) Front (Touch) Speaker No No No Stand Simple Simple Simple

