LG’s Gaming Portal Is Arriving on the Company’s webOS-Powered Screens

SEOUL, Feb. 21, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is bringing its Gaming Portal to a wide range of screens and platforms in 2025. Currently available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 and above in 19 markets,1 the service will extend to additional markets, platforms and devices – including LG Smart Monitors and StanbyME lifestyle screens – by the second quarter of the year. This expansion aims to enhance the overall game streaming experience by providing seamless access to popular and new titles.

The Gaming Portal serves as a central hub for gameplay options, offering an effortless way to discover new titles and enjoy the ones gamers already love. Through partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, Blacknut and soon Xbox Cloud, along with many native webOS app games, LG delivers a wide variety of games across different genres.

Designed for seamless access through the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and enjoy games without the need for external consoles or devices. Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalized user-friendly gaming options.

Players can quickly find their preferred gaming experience by selecting either “Play with Remote Control” or “Play with Game Pad” from the left-side menu, eliminating the need to search through individual games.

For a personalized experience, My Page acts as a central hub for tracking achievements, earning badges and more.2 Gamers can see a comprehensive summary of their progress, points, levels and tier upgrades based on their activity within the Gaming Portal, enriching their overall gaming journey. The My Games menu of My Page also allows users to create a personalized game list tailored to their interests, so they don’t miss out on their most anticipated titles.

Enhancing the gaming experience further for PC or console games, LG TVs support 4K at 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) for fluid, tear-free gameplay and boast NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

What’s more, taking its reputation as the ultimate choice for gamers, the latest LG OLED evo TVs, boast the industry’s first 4K 165Hz3 VRR and are the first to receive ClearMR 10000 certification by VESA, for a flawless motion during fast-paced action.

LG is committed to bringing an elevated gaming experience to its screens powered by webOS, delivering an array of content and services and an intuitive interface for more versatile gameplay. To learn more about LG’s ongoing journey to enhance the user experience with its Gaming Portal, visit LG Newsroom.

1 Available in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands,Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, UK and USA.

2 Achievements on My Page do not integrate individual achievements on other cloud gaming platforms.

3 4K 165Hz VRR is available on the latest 55/65/77/83-inch G-series models.