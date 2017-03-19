LG’S HDR-ENABLED UHD TV MODELS RECOMMENDED BY NETFLIX FOR SUPERIOR VIEWING EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Mar. 20, 2017 — For the third consecutive year, the newest TV models from LG Electronics (LG) have been designated Netflix Recommended TVs by the global internet TV company that popularized streaming. The evaluation program recognizes TVs that deliver excellent Netflix performance and superb viewing experience.

LG’s TVs passed a strict evaluation process based on factors that matter most to consumers, such as ease of access and speedy performance, thanks in great part to LG’s acclaimed webOS 3.5 smart TV platform. For the first time, LG’s 2017 UHD models include a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control, enabling users to both turn on the TV and launch Netflix with the press of a single button. LG’s newest TVs feature the latest version of Netflix that allows easy access to the service directly from the home screen.

LG’s 2017 TVs are equipped with 4K HDR technology allowing Netflix’s titles in 4K and HDR to stream superb picture quality with greater definition and more accurate colors with higher range. Titles including the entire Marvel series on Netflix, such as the recently launched Marvel’s Iron Fist and other popular series such as The OA and Chef’s Table, can now be viewed with incredible clarity. LG has ensured that its entire 2017 lineup of premium TVs support the full palette of HDR formats with Active HDR to render brighter scenes and greater shadow details when displaying HDR contents, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

“It goes without saying that we are incredibly proud that our 2017 TVs are once again being recognized as Netflix Recommended TVs,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Because of such recognition, we will continue to find ways to give smart TV owners faster, easier access to 4K HDR content and a more enjoyable viewing experience from our TVs.”

“LG has been an industry leader in delivering excellent Netflix access and performance on their Smart TVs,” said Scott Mirer, vice president, Device Partner Ecosystem at Netflix. “The Netflix Recommended TVs in LG’s 2017 lineup continue that leadership, and provide our members with an even better Netflix experience.”

# # #