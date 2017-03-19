Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S HDR-ENABLED UHD TV MODELS RECOMMENDED BY NETFLIX FOR SUPERIOR VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Media Entertainment Solution 20/03/2017

LG TVs Receive Netflix Recommended TV Designation For Third Year in a Row

LG’S HDR-ENABLED UHD TV MODELS RECOMMENDED BY NETFLIX FOR SUPERIOR VIEWING EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Mar. 20, 2017 — For the third consecutive year, the newest TV models from LG Electronics (LG) have been designated Netflix Recommended TVs by the global internet TV company that popularized streaming. The evaluation program recognizes TVs that deliver excellent Netflix performance and superb viewing experience.

 

LG’s TVs passed a strict evaluation process based on factors that matter most to consumers, such as ease of access and speedy performance, thanks in great part to LG’s acclaimed webOS 3.5 smart TV platform. For the first time, LG’s 2017 UHD models include a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control, enabling users to both turn on the TV and launch Netflix with the press of a single button. LG’s newest TVs feature the latest version of Netflix that allows easy access to the service directly from the home screen.

 

LG’s 2017 TVs are equipped with 4K HDR technology allowing Netflix’s titles in 4K and HDR to stream superb picture quality with greater definition and more accurate colors with higher range. Titles including the entire Marvel series on Netflix, such as the recently launched Marvel’s Iron Fist and other popular series such as The OA and Chef’s Table, can now be viewed with incredible clarity. LG has ensured that its entire 2017 lineup of premium TVs support the full palette of HDR formats with Active HDR to render brighter scenes and greater shadow details when displaying HDR contents, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

 

“It goes without saying that we are incredibly proud that our 2017 TVs are once again being recognized as Netflix Recommended TVs,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Because of such recognition, we will continue to find ways to give smart TV owners faster, easier access to 4K HDR content and a more enjoyable viewing experience from our TVs.”

 

“LG has been an industry leader in delivering excellent Netflix access and performance on their Smart TVs,” said Scott Mirer, vice president, Device Partner Ecosystem at Netflix. “The Netflix Recommended TVs in LG’s 2017 lineup continue that leadership, and provide our members with an even better Netflix experience.”

 

# # #

#2017
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More