LG’s Industry-First Wireless OLED TV Named To TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2023

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 — This week, TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, naming LG Electronics’ (LG) industry-first 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M to the list which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Launched in the U.S. this past August, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M is the world’s first OLED TV with 4K 120hz wireless connectivity and is available in 97-, 83- and 77-inch models.

The TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list is compiled by nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as AI, green energy, and sustainability. Each contender is evaluated on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition and impact. See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2023.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

Drawing on a decade of OLED innovation to deliver exceptional viewing experiences, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M is a testament to LG’s technical and design prowess. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M features a Zero Connect Box to wirelessly transmit high-quality video and audio to the screen at 4K 120Hz, leaving the area around the screen free from the visual distractions of cables and TV accessories. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M’s wireless solution represents true innovation and a crucial step forward in the evolution of TVs.

To learn more about the LG SIGNATURE OLED M, visit LG.com .

# # #