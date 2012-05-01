LG’S “MY ECO HOME” OFFERS INDUSTRY-FIRST PERSONALIZED ECO-FRIENDLY VIRTUAL DREAM HOUSE

Concept Kitchen of My Eco Home

A click on the campaign tab on the LG Electronics Facebook page opens a microsite for creating Eco Homes. Participants can personalize the interior by choosing from a host of different decorations, appliances and photos of their friends on Facebook. Interior themes come in three exquisite choices: Antique, Modern or Zen. When an interior is modified, numbers on the Eco Index show how much energy is saved by selecting each item. When choosing LG appliances, the mechanism for each corresponding Core Technology will be clearly displayed to better illustrate how LG’s Core Technologies work to save energy.