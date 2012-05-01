We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S “MY ECO HOME” OFFERS INDUSTRY-FIRST PERSONALIZED ECO-FRIENDLY VIRTUAL DREAM HOUSE
-
extension : zipimages_62185.zip
-
extension : img3_My_Eco_Home_Main_Page_500.jpg
-
extension : imgConcept_Kitchen_of_My_Eco_Home.jpg
-
extension : imgCore_Technology_Selection_in_My_Eco_Home.jpg
-
extension : imgInterior_Personalization_with_Friends_Photo.jpg
-
extension : imgInviting_Friends_at_My_Eco_Home.jpg
-
extension : imgMy_Eco_Home_Main_Page.jpg
-
extension : imgMy_Eco_Home_Main_Page_.jpg
-
extension : imgPersonalization_with_Friends_Photos.jpg
Global Launch of Innovative User-Created Digital Home Enhances
Awareness of LG’s Core Technologies and Smart Saving Benefits
SEOUL, May 2, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) today announced a digital interactive campaign on Facebook called My Eco Home which will allow Facebook fans around the world to create and share their own personalized, virtual dream homes. An industry first, LG’s My Eco Home Facebook app reflects the company’s effort to interact with today’s customers in new, innovative ways.
My Eco Home Main Page
The campaign will also introduce Facebook users to LG’s proprietary five Core Technologies –- the Linear Compressor, Inverter Direct Drive, KOMPRESSOR™ technology, Lightwave and Plasmaster -– and their eco-friendly benefits. Launching in approximately 30 countries on May 2, My Eco Home is a creative way to demonstrate how LG’s technologies can lead to greener, smarter lifestyles.
Inviting Friends at My Eco Home
“We tried to come up with a fun and interesting yet meaningful way to interact with consumers,” said Chang-hee Han, Vice President and Head of Marketing Strategy at LG’s Home Appliance Company. “The main purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness of how LG’s Core Technologies can help citizens reduce their impact on the environment. This is the first Facebook app that lets participants design a virtual home with such detailed appliance and energy savings information.”
My Eco Home Main Page
Concept Kitchen of My Eco Home
A click on the campaign tab on the LG Electronics Facebook page opens a microsite for creating Eco Homes. Participants can personalize the interior by choosing from a host of different decorations, appliances and photos of their friends on Facebook. Interior themes come in three exquisite choices: Antique, Modern or Zen. When an interior is modified, numbers on the Eco Index show how much energy is saved by selecting each item. When choosing LG appliances, the mechanism for each corresponding Core Technology will be clearly displayed to better illustrate how LG’s Core Technologies work to save energy.
Core Technology Selection in My Eco Home
Personalization in My Eco Home app goes beyond simply choosing from a list of items. By accessing the microsite from the participant’s own Facebook account, the virtual home can be decorated with the participant’s own accessories. The app offers intelligent customization to let homebuilders add photos and names of family members and friends to their dream homes, adding a personalized touch to the interior. When finished, the completed Eco Home is then transformed into an interactive movie to be shared and enjoyed with friends and family.
Interior Personalization with Friend’s Photo
Personalization with Friends’ Photos
LG’s My Eco Home is currently available in English with local language versions to be introduced over the next several weeks. To experience LG’s My Eco Home, visit www.lgcoretech.com.
# # #