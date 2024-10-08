LG’s New 32HR734S 4K Surgical Monitor With Mini LED Technology Delivers Outstanding Image Quality

SEOUL, Oct. 9, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is launching its new 31.5-inch surgical monitor (model 32HR734S) featuring advanced Mini LED display technology. Designed to provide color video displays of images from surgical endoscopes, laparoscopic camera systems and other compatible medical imaging systems, LG’s monitor has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA, indicating it can now be sold in the U.S. The 32HR734S’s Mini LED technology enables precise brightness control and provides a wide color range, optimizing image clarity and color, making it an ideal choice for a variety of surgical applications, including laparoscopy and endoscopy.

The 32HR734S features a 31.5-inch, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) Mini-LED display leveraging thousands of tiny LED diodes as the Back Light Unit (BLU). Delivering 2,000 cd/m² peak brightness and a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, LG’s medical monitor leverages 1,536 local dimming zones to produce clear, detailed images and enhanced visual contrast. The display also provides excellent color consistency across the screen and boasts 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

In addition to its impressive visual performance, the 32HR734S delivers the durability and reliability necessary for surgical settings. Employing Optical Bonding technology, along with Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflection and Anti-Fingerprint coatings on its front, LG’s 32HR734S 4K surgical monitor ensures optimal visibility even in brightly lit operating rooms. What’s more, the front and rear of the product (IP45- and IP32-rated, respectively) offer excellent resistance to water and dust, preventing fluids or particles from disrupting monitor operation during surgeries.

The 32HR734S is also the first LG surgical monitor to incorporate the innovative Clone Screen feature. Clone Screen allows users to duplicate the image being displayed on the 32HR734S on a second monitor (connected via HDMI), significantly enhancing operational efficiency and communication within the surgical environment, especially in situations where multiple medical professionals need to view the same image.

For added versatility, the display’s Mirror Mode makes it possible to flip the on-screen image horizontally, while Rotation Mode can rotate the image 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera. The 32HR734S also provides Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) functionality, the latter allowing the display of up to four different image sources simultaneously. This enables medical staff to view a combination of inputs or images, such as laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images, while monitoring the patient’s vital signs at the same time.

“Featuring advanced Mini LED technology, the 32HR734S delivers the excellent picture quality and convenient functionality needed in surgical settings,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “We believe our new model will significantly boost efficiency for medical professionals performing and assisting with surgeries.”

Key Specifications:

LG Surgical Monitor (32HR734S) Size 31.5-inch Backlight Technology Mini LED Screen Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display Panel Type IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Surface Treatment Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, and Anti-Glare) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98% Brightness (Typ.) 800cd/m² Brightness (Stabilization) 500cd/m² Peak Brightness (Typ.) 2000cd/m² Color Bit 10bit Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1,000:1 Response Time (Gray-To-Gray)1 5ms Features DICOM Compliant Yes Hardware Calibration LG Calibration Studio HDR HDR 10, HDR Effect Video Signals Input Terminals HDMI x 1, DisplayPort x 1, SDI (12G / 3G) x 4, DVI-D x 1 Output Terminals HDMI (Clone Screen) x 1, SDI (12G / 3G) x 4 Connectivity USB USB 3.0 1 Upstream, 1 Downstream Power AC Input 100-240Vac, 50/60Hz Power Consumption 130W (Max) / Less than 0.3W (DC Off) Durability IP Resistance Rating2 IP453 (Front), IP324 (Except for Front), IK065 User

Convenience PBP Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP) PIP Yes Screen Flip Mirror Mode, Rotation Mode Failover Input Switch Yes Physical Specifications Weight 9.7 kg Wall Mount Size 200 x 100 / 100 x 100 mm

1 GtG: Gray-to-gray response time.

2 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP/ IK rating. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

3 IP45: Protected against solid foreign objects of 1.0 mm and greater / Protected against access to hazardous parts with a wire / Protected against water jets.

4 IP32: Protected against solid foreign objects of 2.5 mm and greater / Protected against access to hazardous parts with a tool / Protected against vertically falling water drops when enclosure tilted up to 15°.

5 IK06: Protected against 1-joule impacts.

*Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.