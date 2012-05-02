LG’S NEW CLOUD MONITORS COMBINE UPoE AND IPS TO CREATE A TOTAL BUSINESS SOLUTION

SEOUL, May. 3, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its advanced P Series of cloud monitors, allowing companies to do away with desktops and laptops altogether. The new VMware-based Zero Client monitors can be networked to create a virtual computing system and come packaged with Cisco’s Universal Power over Ethernet (UPoE) technology, enabling centralized resources, greater system security and reduced costs.

“These monitors are a highly appealing option for the next generation workspace archi-tecture,” said J. J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of IT Business Unit of LG Home Entertainment Company. “The P Series combines two technologies — cloud monitor networking and IPS panels — for a combination that offers exciting new possibilities in terms of efficiency in the workplace and gives LG a significant role in virtual computing.”

The P Series is a server-based model and offers a range of unique benefits. First and foremost, because the software is managed from a centralized network, there’s greater security from hacking, viruses and spyware by allowing the data flow to be more easily monitored and blocked if necessary.

LG’s Zero Client Cloud Computing technology also consolidates servers and thus requires less hardware. In fact, each station requires only a LAN cable, a keyboard and a mouse. There is no CPU, no memory and no storage. Employees don’t need to install operating systems or software, saving both time and money. Booting speeds are faster than traditional desktops, and the entire system is in line with eco-friendly green computing standards.

The P Series uses the VMware platform, which oversees server integration. VMware is an automated virtual infrastructure that helps companies further reduce costs by managing the network and ensuring system efficiency. Because the platform is automated, the delivery of IT services to each work station is faster and compliance to system specifications is guaranteed. The software also schedules secure back-ups and interruption-free system updates.

Cisco’s UPoE technology is particularly appealing for its minimal energy requirements. It delivers power over LAN cabling to networked devices and with the EnergyWise program, UPoE can track power consumption and make adjustments in real-time for greater efficiency. UPoE technology also eliminates cables and connectors, letting employees make better use of their office space.

By using IPS rather than TN (twisted nematic) panels, the 23-inch monitor boasts lifelike color reproduction and picture quality regardless of viewing angle. The N2311AZ also reduces eye fatigue, making it the ideal monitor for visual-based occupations like graphic design.

