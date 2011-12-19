LG’S NEW MAGIC REMOTE ADDS INNOVATIVE FUNCTIONS TO ENHANCE CINEMA 3D SMART TV EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Dec. 20, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a new remote control for its CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, the Magic Remote. The new remote control maximizes user convenience with a new set of additional functions, namely Voice Recognition, Wheel, Magic Gesture and Pointing.

“LG has been striving to constantly improve the comfort and convenience with which our customers use the CINEMA 3D Smart TVs,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “The new Magic Remote is our latest example, incorporating new functions that will make it easier for users to approach and use the CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, particularly our Smart TV function which now has over 1,000 apps and a growing abundance of premium content.”

The Magic Remote’s most obvious difference with conventional remote controls is that push-buttons constitute merely one dimension of the intuitive user experience. By implementing voice recognition technology into Magic Remote, users can enter text – such as search terms -– with voice commands, speeding up the overall Smart TV browsing experience.

The Wheel located at the center of the Magic Remote enables users to swiftly scroll up and down various menus and apps, allowing users to make quicker selections. Meanwhile, the Pointing function (formerly known as Point and Click) allows users to simply point the Magic Remote toward the TV screen and drag the on-screen cursor to make selections. Through Pointing, users can also navigate through LG’s Smart TV ecosystem without having to use multiple buttons and arrow keys. Additionally, physical Magic Gestures can be inputted as commands, enabling users to control CINEMA 3D Smart TVs with simple arm or wrist movements.

In addition to the four control functions, the Magic Remote also offers the 3D button, which undertakes 2D to 3D conversion with a single click of the button. Due to its arched ergonomic design, the new Magic Remote is easier to grip and hold onto, allowing for a more comfortable CINEMA 3D Smart TV experience.

