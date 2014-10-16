Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’S SMALLEST HD PROJECTOR FEATURES BUILT-IN BATTERY, STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY

Media Entertainment Solution 17/10/2014

Only 430g, Ultra-Portable LG HD MiniBeam Provides
‘Anywhere’ Cinematic Experience

LG’S SMALLEST HD PROJECTOR FEATURES BUILT-IN BATTERY, STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY

CITY, Oct. 17, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will be rolling out its smallest portable projection unit yet in countries around the world starting this month. LG’s HD MiniBeam (model PH300) offers exceptional mobility and viewing experience on top of a host of advanced technologies highlighted by a durable, long-life LED light source. Able to produce spectacularly large images and operate for up to two and half hours on a single charge, the LG HD MiniBeam lets users take the cinema with them wherever they go.

 

“The new LG HD MiniBeam is an ingenious device that can be enjoyed just about anytime and anywhere,” said In-kyu Lee, vice president and head of LG Electronics’ TV division at LG Electronics. “It allows users to turn any flat surface into a display — both indoors and outdoors — and immerse themselves in crystal-clear HD quality images. Rendering bright, crisp images measuring an impressive 100 inches diagonal, the LG HD MiniBeam is ideal for both impromptu movie nights and important boardroom presentations.”

 

The LG PH300 employs an RGB LED light source that delivers a brightness of 300 ANSI lumens and contrast ratio of 100,000:1 in HD resolution (1280 x 720). Built with durability in mind, the LED has an estimated lifespan of 30,000 hours, the equivalent of ten years watching eight hours a day. Additionally, LG’s Auto Vertical Keystone (AVK) technology makes the HD MiniBeam far more convenient to operate than conventional projectors. AVK simplifies setup and removes the need for constant lens adjustment, automatically selecting the optimal projection angle and minimizing image distortion. The ultimate portable display solution, the LG PH300 provides several connectivity options that enable the viewing of content stored on other devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and USB drives.

 

The PH300 will be available this month in key markets in Latin America, North America, Asia and the Middle East followed by additional countries including France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Turkey in November. Prices and additional purchase details will be announced locally at time of availability.

 

Key Specifications:

 

 Native Resolution: 1280 x 720 (HD)

 

 Brightness: 300 ANSI lumens

 

 Contrast Ratio: 100,000:1 (Full On / Full Off)

 

 Illumination: RGB LED (Lifespan: up to 30,000 hours)

 

 Image Size: 100 inches (Wall-to-Lens distance: 3.75m)

 

 Throw Ratio: 1.66 (Normal throw)

 

 Dimensions (W/D/H): 103-113mm x 85mm x 54-64mm

 

 Weight: 430g

 

￭ Screen Share: MHL

 

 USB Support: HD DivX / Office Viewer

 

￭ Power Source: AC and 3,000mAh battery (Up to 2.5 hours use on single charge)

 

 HDMI: Supports up to Full HD content

 

# # #

