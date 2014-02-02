We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S ULTRA HD SIGNAGE TO HIGHLIGHT ISE 2014
With Diverse Lineup of Commercial Signage and webOS-based Smart Hotel TVs,
LG Cements Status as Leader in Business-to-Business Displays
SEOUL, Feb. 3, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will show off an impressive lineup of business-to-business (B2B) display products at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2014 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands from February 4–6. The largest tradeshow of its kind in the world, ISE 2014 brings together the latest in system integration solutions, including digital signage, audio systems and image processing equipment. On display at the show will be the company’s newest products, led by large-size ULTRA HD signs,a Video Wall boasting the world’s narrowest bezel-to-bezel width and Smart Hotel TV featuring the new webOS interface.
“ISE is the perfect forum for LG to showcase its technologically advanced offerings,” said Ki-wan Kim, Executive Vice President of the LG Home Entertainment Overseas Sales & Marketing Group. “Our strong lineup at ISE incorporates several next generation display technologies. The commercial display market is growing at a very fast rate and we are committed to expanding our market share in Europe and the world.”
Large Screen ULTRA HD Digital Signs
Ideal for retail settings, LG’s enormous 105-inch ULTRA HD commercial display can render stunning, life-size images of people and products. LG’s newest model has four times the resolution of a Full HD display, guaranteeing crisp pictures with an incredible level of detail. The 21:9 aspect ratio screen is perfect for displaying all types of content, giving customers the freedom of abroad canvas on which to communicate their brand. LG’s 105-inch ULTRA HD display also offers the installation flexibility customers desire — it can be oriented vertically in portrait mode or horizontally in landscape.
LG’s 98-inch ULTRA HD digital sign delivers the superiority of ULTRA HD (3840 x 2160) resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio format. Equipped with built-in decoders, both the 105-inch and the 98-inch displays can decode H.264 and HEVC H.265 signals at 30p or 60p, meaning the customer can present content of the highest visual quality to their audience.
The company’s 84-inch ULTRA HD multi-touch model is a great interactive signage solution that boasts a highly-responsive 10-point touchscreen. This model can be used in a number of ways: as a map in public spaces, an educational platform in schools and museums or as a sales tool in retail stores. LG’s 84-inch display is protected by a non-smear film which minimizes the visibility of fingerprints and smudges to keep the surface and on-screen images looking crystal-clear.
Video Wall
Guaranteed to attract the attention of every attendee, LG’s Video Wall boasts a bezel width of only 3.5mm. The gigantic display will keep large audiences mesmerized, whether it’s providing instant replays at a sports arena or showing live footage of a concert. LG’s proprietary SuperSign software includes auto calibrationand editing features that can be applied to various screen configurations. SuperSign ensures that content is displayed flawlessly across the expanse of the impressive multi-screen system.
LG Board
Geared towards the fashion and retail sector, the 55-inch Full HDLG Board functions as a mirror and a high quality touchscreen display. It also gives customers the choice of two differentiated applications: Virtual Fitting and Home Board. Virtual Fitting utilizes the unit’s touchscreen and proximity sensor to cleverly interact with consumers and the immediate environment. Store visitors can generate a 360-degree onscreen representation of themselves to virtually “try on” clothes and accessories without having to enter a changing room.
Meanwhile, the Home Board application enables customers to show a variety of content on the LG Board, including photographs, news items and local weather updates. In ahotelguest room, the LG Board could serveas a mirror as well as a source forlocal information and hotel-related offers. LG’s next generation commercial display even supports internet telephony.
Transparent Display
LG’s 47-inch Full HD transparent display is a state-of-the-art product designed for the retail sector. At ISE 2014, LG will demonstrate how its improved see-through screen can add a new dimension to the in-store marketing of consumables. Showing interactive promotional content, such as lifestyle images, feature explanations and usage examples, the display integrates seamlessly with actual products and the surrounding environment.
Smart Hotel TV
LG Hotel TVdelivers a whole host of interactive options, which increase the value of a hotel’s services and brings greater convenience to guests. Offering easy management and a customizable interface, LG’s latest Hotel TV models employ webOS and the Pro: Centric Smart solution, ensuring the best possible user experience for hotel guests and management.
The combination of webOS and LG’s intuitive Magic Remote allows the guest to easily browse and select the best in-room entertainment, find out what’s going on locally and take advantage of special promotions. A comprehensive management tool, Pro: Centric makes the setup process simple, provides useful control features and enables LG Hotel TVs to connect with servers for seamless access to VoD content, hotel information and channel guides.
LG’s platform can be tailored to the needs of each customer through a new interface template and the commercial-edition of Smart Home. Additionally, the Remote Management System (RMS) enables a hotel’s IT staff to monitor, control and update individual TV unitsfrom a central location.
What’s more, SmartShare lets guests connect their personal devices to LG Hotel TV via MHL, Miracast or WiDi connection to display additional content on the second screen. LG’s latest display solutions for the hotel industry aren’t only more convenient, they’re also moresecure. The History Auto Delete function gives guests peace of mind, automatically deleting viewing information when the TV is turned off.
# # #