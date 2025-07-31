MMCA×LG OLED Series Kicks Off to Bring Digital Art Closer to the Public

SEOUL, July 31, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) announces “MMCA×LG OLED Series 2025 – TZUSOO,” the inaugural exhibition of a multi-year partnership with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA). This forward-looking project explores the creative possibilities at the intersection of art and technology – beginning with a large-scale digital installation by Korean media artist TZUSOO, on view at MMCA Seoul’s iconic Seoul Box from August 1, 2025, through February 1, 2026.

The MMCA×LG OLED Series transforms Seoul Box – a soaring, publicly accessible space at the heart of MMCA – into a dedicated platform for contemporary media art. Each year, the series will present a new work by a leading contemporary artist, with LG as the title sponsor providing technical support to help bring ambitious artistic visions to life.

For the inaugural edition, TZUSOO presents “Agarmon Encyclopedia: Leaked Edition,” a multimedia installation comprising the sculpture “Agarmon” alongside the two-channel video work “The Eight Spirits of Flesh.” Known for her distinct voice rooted in digital-native culture and her explorations of gender and identity, TZUSOO engages themes of life, desire and generative cycles through a hybrid of organic forms and digital avatars.

The installation is powered by 88 55-inch LG OLED screens, arranged into two towering media walls specifically designed to fill the Seoul Box space. With perfect blacks and vivid colors, LG OLED displays enhance the visual intensity of “The Eight Spirits of Flesh,” immersing viewers in a world where digital creatures shift and interact across screens. The scale and technical sophistication of the installation mark a significant moment for media art at MMCA – and underscore LG OLED’s digital canvas as a powerful and creative medium.

“It’s an honor to support the first of many exhibitions of the MMCA×LG OLED Series by helping bring the artist’s bold visual experiment to life through the immersive power of our LG OLED technology,” said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “We hope this series offers audiences a deeper, more sensory experience of contemporary art and expands the possibilities for how it can be expressed and appreciated by art enthusiasts on a digital canvas.”

“As the first artist selected for the MMCA×LG OLED Series, TZUSOO’s multifaceted spirit of experimentation vividly reflects the creativity and innovation this project aims to foster,” said Kim Sunghee, Director of MMCA. “We look forward to this exhibition introducing new possibilities for contemporary art at the intersection of technology and artistic vision.”

LG OLED has a longstanding history of supporting artists at the intersection of art and technology. To learn more about LG’s global art collaborations, visit www.LGOLEDART.com.

# # #

* All image credits: Photographed by Hong Cheolki, provided by MMCA.