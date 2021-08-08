New Eye-Catching LED Signage at London’s Wembley Stadium Welcomes Spectators Back

SEOUL, Aug. 9, 2021 — Fans of UEFA Euro 2020 in London were the first to experience LG Electronics’ LED High Brightness digital signage installed in time for the eagerly awaited games. Visible above the main entrance of Wembley Stadium connected by EE, one of the most iconic sporting and entertainment venues in the world, LG’s advanced digital signage was the stadium’s most significant upgrade in decades as it welcomed sports fans back as a host of key matches and the FA Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season.

The new signages at Wembley include a 424.5 square meter LED façade erected at the venue’s Great Hall and two accompanying 207.9 square meter units flanking the larger LED. LG’s LED High Brightness are ideal for announcements – whether they be in the form of video, image or text – through the day and night. The system boasts a structure and cabinet design that still allows people inside the Great Hall to enjoy the vista outside, even when content is being displayed. Moreover, due to their size, brightness and picture quality, LG’s digital signages provide venues such as Wembley with an effective as well as attention-grabbing means of communicating with guests as well as the general public.

Other outdoor LED signage solutions to debut this sports season at Wembley include LG’s signages with various formats and different types as well as one indoor LED signage. Strategically positioned on the parapet, letterbox, gantry, and within two of the lift shafts, LG’s solutions will not only provide information and entertainment but seating directions as well.

LG’s advanced signage solutions are ideal for showing live footage, replays, announcements and more, expanding and adding value to the spectator’s overall entertainment experience. By leveraging its expertise in display technology and know-how in providing versatile solutions suitable for a wide range of sectors, LG is strengthening its status as a key player in the commercial signage sector.

“It’s an honor to have our LED High Brightness greet visitors to London’s Wembley Stadium,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “By showcasing our solutions at international landmarks, we’re able to demonstrate the advantages of our advanced LED technology to a global audience.”

“Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue which plays host to some of the world’s biggest sporting events and entertainment acts,” said Liam Boylan, Wembley Stadium Director. “We’re always looking to improve the audience experience and that’s why we’re excited to add LG’s LED High Brightness signage to our facility.”

In addition to Wembley, LG digital signage solutions can be found at other major stadiums in the UK including Etihad Stadium, home to Manchester City F.C., and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to North London’s Tottenham Hotspur.

# # #