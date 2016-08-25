Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

NEWEST LG OLED TVS COMPATIBLE WITH FULL RANGE OF HDR TECHNOLOGIES

Media Entertainment Solution 26/08/2016

LG Shows How HDR Brings Vivid Images to Life by
Demonstrating Compatibility with Three Different HDR Formats

NEWEST LG OLED TVS COMPATIBLE WITH FULL RANGE OF HDR TECHNOLOGIES

SEOUL, Aug. 26, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with a number of high-profile broadcasters and content providers to demonstrate the power of HDR technology at the company’s IFA 2016 stand in Berlin. The demonstration is designed to highlight LG’s leadership in the global TV industry, offering visitors the chance to experience HDR content on LG OLED TVs firsthand. Visitors to LG’s booth will be able to experience content remastered using both Dolby VisionTM HDR and HDR10 as well as Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) technology.

 

Already, LG OLED TVs support both the open-format HDR10 and Dolby VisionTM, the preferred format for filmmakers and content providers. All the major studios have committed to support Dolby VisionTM for cinematic movies and many content providers have made it their default format for streaming services.

 

LG and its partners will hold several HDR demonstrations at IFA, one which will involve the transmission of HLG content utilizing ASTRA’s satellite network and the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) terrestrial broadcasting system. HLG is a new HDR standard jointly developed by the BBC and NHK of Japan that utilizes a single distribution bitstream which can be decoded by both dedicated HDR receivers and legacy non-HDR receivers. This new standard is designed to enable broadcasters to send HDR transmissions over cable and to provide streaming live content, making HLG an excellent choice for broadcast HDR services.

 

Also at IFA 2016, LG will be the first to publicly demonstrate HDR technology combining High Frame Rate (HFR) with HLG content. LG will team up with the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union to demonstrate HFR HLG content that is compatible with both MPEG DASH (IP streaming) and DVB-T2 transmission systems. HFR is a new technology that enhances the quality of Ultra HD images by delivering ing up to 100/120 frames per second. This enhanced frame rate translates to smoother, more realistic onscreen movements.

 

“With unprecedented technological flexibility, LG OLED TVs offer the most advanced HDR capabilities on the market today as well as into the future,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “Future HDR technology will allow a wider range of consumers to experience rich HDR content regardless of the format employed.”

 

Attendees of IFA 2016 are encouraged to visit LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 2-7 to experience HDR content on OLED TVs for themselves.

 

.

 

# # #

#2016
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More