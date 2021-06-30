Now Rolling Out Worldwide, LG QNED Mini LED TV Sets New Standard for LCD Picture Quality

SEOUL, June 30, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) will begin rolling out its newest and most premium LCD TV lineup in markets worldwide starting in July. Thanks to LG’s state-of-the-art Quantum Dot NanoCell color and Mini LED backlight technologies, the 2021 TVs deliver a stunning viewing experience with deeper blacks, more accurate color reproduction with greater contrast and brightness.1 The lineup consists of 8K QNED99 and QNED95 series models along with 4K QNED90 series models in screen sizes ranging from a spacious 65 inches to a colossal 86 inches.2

Featuring the company’s very own Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, LG QNED Mini LED ushers in a whole new era in LCD TV picture quality with rich and accurate colors for immersive viewing. Certified by international product testing agency Intertek for providing 100 percent color volume and color consistency, LG QNED Mini LED TVs also eliminate color distortion across a wide viewing angle, ensuring everyone in the room can enjoy the ultimate in LCD picture quality.3

The bigger the screen, the smaller the details need to be. LG QNED Mini LED TV packs smaller LEDs into the backlight compared to other similarly-sized TV screens, increasing brightness and dimming zones. For example, LG’s 86-inch 8K TV (model 86QNED99UPA) is backlit by approximately 30,000 LED lights arranged to create about 2,500 local dimming zones to deliver 10 times better contrast ratio than conventional LCD TVs. Deeper blacks and greater details within dark areas create a heightened sense of depth that makes images seem more realistic.

LG’s commitment to a better tomorrow is evident in its newest TV products. LG QNED Mini LED TVs have received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland. This certification is only awarded to products that fulfill SGS requirements to standards that include low environmental impact or recyclability.4

“LG QNED Mini LED TV represents an evolutionary leap forward, leveraging LG’s unique color reproduction technology and mini LED backlighting to achieve the pinnacle of LCD picture quality,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Our newest lineup is testament to LG’s technological leadership in the premium TV market made possible by continuously improving and refining our innovative OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs.”

LG QNED Mini LED TV will initially be available in North America followed by additional regions around the world in the weeks ahead.

1 Measured against LG UHD TVs which do not employ NanoCell technology.

2 Availability of sizes may vary by market.

3 Certified by Intertek, LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs deliver a high color consistency recorded as 100 percent by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. Certified by Intertek, LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs can express 100 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TVs’ full luminance range.

4 QNED Mini LED TVs are recognized as Eco-Products according to SGS Eco-Product certification ECO/21/CEBEC/00016 and ECO/21/CEBEC/00017.