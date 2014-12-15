Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QUANTUM DOT TECHNOLOGY TO JOIN LG’S 4K ULTRA HD TV LINEUP IN 2015

Media Entertainment Solution 16/12/2014

LG Offers More Choices for Premium Home Viewing Experience

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new 4K ULTRA HD TV with quantum dot technology as a new component of its expanded TV lineup at the 2015 International CES®, Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. LG’s 4K ULTRA HD TVs with quantum dot technology will offer a wider color palette and improved color saturation than conventional LCD TVs and will be available in 2015 to complement LG’s other ULTRA HD TV and OLED TV offerings.

 

LG’s quantum dot technology displays an extremely wide color gamut, making it ideal for 4K content. The technology works by harnessing nano crystals that range in size from 2 to 10 nanometers. Each dot emits a different color depending on its size. By adding a film of quantum dots in front of the LCD backlight, picture color reproduction rate and overall brightness are significantly improved.

 

Since the nano-sized dots emit extraordinarily vivid colors, quantum dot technology is able to enhance the already stunning capabilities of LG’s 4K ULTRA HD In-Plane Switching (IPS) displays. The color reproduction rate in LG’s IPS panels, which offers high color accuracy and extra wide viewing angles, is increased with the addition of the quantum dot film by more than 30 percent compared with conventional LCD/LED TVs.

 

LG’s 4K ULTRA HD TVs with quantum dot technology will employ technology designed with the environment in mind as they contain no cadmium or any other toxic heavy metals.

 

“Quantum dot’s vibrant and vivid color reproduction capabilities brings LG’s LCD TVs to the next level when it comes to picture quality,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “The addition of ULTRA HD TV with quantum dot technology to our TV lineup positioned under our award-winning OLED TVs further establishes LG as a leading provider of the most diverse and innovative TV display technologies in the industry.”

 

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2015 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from Jan. 6-9 will have the opportunity to see LG’s stunning 4K ULTRA HD TVs with their own eyes.

 

# # #

